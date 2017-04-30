Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
H 90°
L 71°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
79°
Few Clouds
H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 90° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Morning
    Mostly Sunny. H 92° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Florida principal under fire for allegedly telling staff to put white students in same class
Close

Florida principal under fire for allegedly telling staff to put white students in same class

Florida principal under fire for allegedly telling staff to put white students in same class
Photo Credit: Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot
Students in classroom (stock photo).

Florida principal under fire for allegedly telling staff to put white students in same class

By: Patrick McMahon, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Maskot/Getty Images/Maskot

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -  A Florida principal earned a swift reprimand after allegedly instructing her staff to put white students in the same class.

Christine Hoffman is principal of Campbell Park Elementary in St. Petersburg. Her school is majority African-American, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

>> Read more Floridoh! stories

Earlier this year, Hoffman reportedly sent an email to school staff with instructions on assembling classrooms for the 2017-2018 school year. The Times reported that Hoffman asked teachers to assemble classrooms with “a mix of reading levels,” an “equal number of boys and girls" and “no more than two students who frequently misbehave per class.” She also reportedly said the few white students per grade should be placed in the same class.

This appears to be a violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which forbids schools from segregating on the basis of race or national origin verbatim.

Hoffman did not detail why she sought to segregate classes in the original email and has not done so since the incident. It’s worth nothing that she only sought to separate white students from the rest of the student body; Hispanic, Asian and multiracial students were not mentioned in any context.

>> Read more trending news

Maria Scruggs, president of the St. Petersburg branch of the NAACP, said she is “at a loss for words,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

“I thought it was a joke,” she said when interviewed last week.

Hoffman has apologized for the email and will “leave campus," according to the Times. She is currently undergoing an “administrative review” by Pinellas County school officials. They will determine her fitness to return to a role with the district, where she’s taught since 1991.

Although parents have called for Hoffman’s resignation, she’s apparently not going quietly. Hoffman joined two officials for a Monday morning meeting with parents and supposedly told those present that she was the “best thing that has happened to Campbell Park.”

Related

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • At least 5 dead, dozens injured as tornadoes hit eastern Texas
    At least 5 dead, dozens injured as tornadoes hit eastern Texas
    Tornadoes tracked across parts of Texas on Saturday, leaving behind a swath of damage, injuring dozens of people and killing at least five, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Preliminary reports to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth indicated that as many as three tornadoes raked over parts of Henderson, Van Zandt and Rains counties in eastern Texas. Crews will survey the damage Sunday to determine the strength of the twisters. 'We have a lot of injuries,' a dispatcher with the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office told KXAS-TV. The dispatcher added that there was “a lot of damage.” At least five people were killed in the storms, according to KTVT. None of the victims have been identified. One person was found dead in a pasture in Canton, the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department told KTVT. The Canton Fire Department told KXAS-TV that another person was killed along Highway 64 when a tornado threw the person’s vehicle. Nearly 50 people were taken to hospitals with a variety of injuries after the tornadoes struck, including one with critical injuries. A dispatcher at the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press that “officers were chasing numerous injury reports.” Video from local television stations shows uprooted threes, damaged homes and overturned cars along roadways.
  • Climate protesters march to edge of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
    Climate protesters march to edge of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago
    An estimated 500 people marched to the edge of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club Saturday, hoping to turn up the heat on a president they say has turned his back on the threat of climate change. >> Read more trending news “The time for denial is over,” said Patrick Ferguson, an event organizer. “The time for climate solutions is now.” Protesters gathered at George S. Petty Park in West Palm Beach, Florida, walked along Flagler Drive and crossed the Southern Boulevard Bridge into Palm Beach around noon. Toting signs and chanting slogans, they marched down to the Southern Boulevard roundabout, circling it and back toward the bridge and out of town. President Trump is not in town this weekend. “Sea level rise affects us all, especially in South Florida, and that includes Mar-a-Lago,” said Ferguson, a representative of the Sierra Club Florida. The protest was part of the People’s Climate March, which originated with a massive demonstration in New York in September 2014. Tens of thousands of people gathered in Washington on Saturday, enduring sweltering temperatures while protesting Trump’s rollbacks of environmental protections and Obama climate policies. At the Palm Beach event, Alex Newell Taylor of the Women’s March said environmental justice is very much a women’s issue. “As a woman, I want clean water to drink, I want clean air to breathe and I want to see our beautiful planet protected,” she said. The climate denial problem is bigger than Trump, she said. “We have too many people in power who put profits and corporate interests over the health of our planet and its people.” David Gibson, an event organizer and Coconut Creek resident, said embracing climate change solutions means “devoting resources to climate change mitigation, and no more resources to war and fossil fuel extraction.” Robert Lewis of Lake Worth carried a sign reading “Make America think again.” Lewis said Trump is bowing to the interests of big oil and big coal while gambling that the nation’s elite will be able to ride out a climate-driven catastrophe. Left behind will be “all those people who will be displaced, who won’t be able to grow food, whose economy will be ruined, whose water will be tainted,” he said. “Don’t stop being outraged” read the sign toted by Dave Haglund of Tequesta, who said he’s participated in several demonstrations in the 100 days since Trump took office. This is not a time for complacency, he said. “This involves everyone, and we’re running out of time,” he said. Palm Beach Police were on hand for crowd control and safety. The Palm Beach portion of the march, which lasted about an hour, was peaceful and occurred without incident, according to Sgt. Scott Duquette. Last weekend, demonstrators came to the island as part of the March for Science.
  • Missing cop faked his death, fled to Mexico, police say
    Missing cop faked his death, fled to Mexico, police say
    A Texas police officer who was originally reported missing is believed to have attempted to fake his own death and to have fled to Mexico, officials said Friday night. >> Read more trending news Austin police Officer Coleman Martin, 29, is facing a Class A misdemeanor charge of “false report,” as a result. Martin’s wife told KVUE-TV on Saturday that “Cole recently received a new prescription medication.' 'The side effects were causing him to be depressed and think irrationally,” she said. “We want him to know his family loves him unconditionally and wants him home safe.'  Martin’s wife asked to remain anonymous for the interview. An arrest affidavit for the missing officer said a woman, who was not his wife, shared an email with detectives, in which Martin wrote to her and said his plan for a staged death had been successful. The affidavit does not say how the woman knows Martin. Martin’s email to the woman said he had staged a scene by parking his vehicle by a body of water near the U.S. border with Mexico, the affidavit says. Then he rode a bicycle for about 8 miles to a convenience store, took a taxi to the border and rode a bus farther into Mexico, the affidavit says he said in the email. Police obtained video footage of Martin at a gas station in Del Rio, the affidavit says. They also talked to a clerk at the gas station who had spoken to Martin. Martin told the clerk he had biked from Amistad Park to the store, the affidavit says. Police first got involved on Tuesday night, when Martin’s wife called 911, the affidavit says. She told police that Martin had texted her a photo of a handwritten note that said he was going to drown himself in a lake near the border of Mexico.  The next morning, officials at the Amistad National Recreation Area said they found Martin’s vehicle with a suicide note inside, the affidavit says. His wallet was also inside the vehicle, but there was no money inside it. His passport was also not in the vehicle. In response, “a massive search operation was initiated using local, state and federal resources” on Wednesday and Thursday, the affidavit says. The search team found an inflatable raft in the Amistad Reservoir, which is on the Rio Grande at the border between Mexico and the United States, with Martin’s name, his date of birth, date of death and his and his wife’s initials written on the side, the affidavit says. Inside the raft were remnants of a concrete block as well as scrape marks that indicated that concrete blocks had been pushed over the edge. Investigators discovered a charge on Martin’s credit card for a new HP tablet from a Best Buy in Austin a few hours before he sent the suicide note to his wife, and the tablet was not found in his vehicle, the affidavit said. Then, investigators learned that someone had accessed Martin’s email from Mexico about five hours after he sent the suicide note text. According to the affidavit, investigators believe Martin placed “the boat to appear he entered the water, paddled to the middle and jumped overboard with concrete blocks and ropes, and (placed) the raft on the shore to give the appearance it had drifted to shore from where the initial entry place was.” Investigators tracked down and interviewed the unnamed woman at 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
  • Deputies: Boy dies after drunken driver strikes 5 children walking home from bus stop
    Deputies: Boy dies after drunken driver strikes 5 children walking home from bus stop
    A 13-year-boy died Friday after he and four other children were struck by a drunken driver while they walked home from a bus stop Thursday in Florida, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. >> Read more trending news John Camfield, 48, of Davenport, was driving his Kia Rio on Allegheny Road near Athabasca Drive at about 5 p.m. Thursday when witnesses said he leaned forward and left the road, hitting five Dundee Ridge Middle Academy students who were walking on a shoulder of the road, Sheriff Grady Judd said. Judd said Camfield sideswiped Jonte Robinson, 15, Jasmine Robertson, 14, and Rylan Pryce, 12, before striking Jahiem Robertson and Juan Mena, both 13. Deputies said Jahiem Robertson and Juan Mena were flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando with life-threatening spinal, facial and head injuries. Investigators said Jahiem Robertson died Friday. Mena remains hospitalized with orbital fractures, but he is expected to survive, Judd said. Witnesses said Camfield traveled back onto the road after hitting the children, slowed and then sped off before rear-ending a pregnant woman in a Nissan Murano on Poinciana Parkway, deputies said. Investigators said the woman wasn't seriously injured. Deputy Jonathan Quintana, 30, who lives nearby, arrested Camfield after being notified of the crash, officials said. He was off duty at the time. Judd said Camfield spent 18 years in law enforcement in Mississippi. Deputies said Camfield was previously employed by: the Yolobusha County Sheriff's Office, the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, the Oxford Police Department and the Hernando Police Department, all in Mississippi. Camfield is charged with two counts of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, three counts of driving under the influence with injury and property damage and reckless driving. Camfield is scheduled to face a judge at 1 p.m. Friday.
  • Trump marks 100th day in office with Pennsylvania campaign rally
    Trump marks 100th day in office with Pennsylvania campaign rally
    President Donald Trump will use his 100th day in office to make a return to the campaign trail, holding an evening rally in the Pennsylvania state capital of Harrisburg, taking his message of change back to the familiar crowds of the 2016 race for the White House. While Mr. Trump has been happy to highlight his accomplishments of his first 100 days – he has also mixed that 100 day review with jabs at the news media, saying the measurement for a new President is a “false standard.” “We’re moving awfully well, getting a lot of things done,” the President told the press after signing an executive order on offshore oil and gas exploration on Friday. “I don’t think there’s ever been anything like this,” Mr. Trump added. President Trump: 'I don't think anybody has done what we've been able to do in 100 days' https://t.co/lww9H061kG — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 28, 2017 In a speech on Friday in Atlanta at a gathering of the National Rifle Association, the President visited familiar campaign themes, replaying the events of Election Night, and jabbing at Democrats at every opportunity. “Only one candidate in the General Election came to speak to you, and that candidate is now the President of the United States, standing before you again,” the President said, eagerly reminding the crowd that few people gave him a chance to win last year. “And remember they said, “There is no path to 270.” For months I was hearing that,” Mr. Trump added, as he vowed to protect the Second Amendment during his time in office. President Trump: 'I will never, ever infringe on the right of the people to keep and bear arms' https://t.co/Gsk5Vz2iOV — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 28, 2017 The President’s choice to go to Harrisburg – the state capital – is an interesting one, as Dauphin County was one of only 11 counties to vote for Hillary Clinton in November, going 49 to 46 percent for the Democrats. Mr. Trump won the Keystone State by just 44,000 votes, as his wins in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin were a linchpin for his overall victory. “It was a great evening, one that a lot people will never forget,” Mr. Trump said Friday. “Not going to forget that evening.” The President’s decision to hold a Saturday evening rally in Pennsylvania is also notable for what he will leave behind in Washington, D.C. – the White House Correspondent’s Dinner – which Mr. Trump and his top aides decided not to attend.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.