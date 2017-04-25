Florida police help injured dog ‘at death’s door’

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. - A dog named Hollywood is getting medical care after he was left in critical condition at a South Florida police department.
WFOR reported that a woman left the Yorkie in a chair last week at the Hollywood Police Department.
“Basically she just came in and said she had to go to work, said she was busy,” Rose Mone of the Hollywood Police Department told WFOR. “She found it over there somewhere and put the dog over here on the chair and walked out and that was it.”
The dog has a painful infection and a bladder blockage.
“He couldn’t walk, he was crying,” Ed Degelsmith of Glimmer of Life, a nonprofit, no-kill rescue organization, said.
“I think if he would have (gone) to animal rescue, they would have put him down because he was so sick,” Degelsmith said. “He knows he was at death’s door and he’s got a second chance.”
According to the Glimmer of Life website, the dog’s surgery is scheduled this week.
Degelsmith has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the cost of the dog’s treatment and surgery.
Kelcie Willis of the Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
