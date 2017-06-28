Listen Live
National
Florida mother ignored 4-year-old’s gunshot wound for weeks, police say
Close

Florida mother ignored 4-year-old’s gunshot wound for weeks, police say

Florida mother ignored 4-year-old’s gunshot wound for weeks, police say
Shanquisha Lashay Upshaw (Photo via Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Florida mother ignored 4-year-old’s gunshot wound for weeks, police say

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

A Florida mother is accused of not taking her 4-year-old daughter to the hospital until weeks after the child accidentally shot herself, authorities said. 

>> Read more trending news

Shanquisha Lashay Upshaw, 23, of Lehigh Acres, and her daughter were staying at a friend's house when police said the child shot herself in the leg, according to News-Press

» Florida couple smoked heroin in front of child, 7, and undercover cop

However, Fort Myers police said, the child wasn't taken to the hospital until two weeks later, when she was turned over to her father. The father noticed the girl limping and in pain, News-Press reported. 

Upshaw allegedly knew there was a gun at the friend's house and that it was easily accessible to the child, according to News-Press.

Upshaw was charged with felony aggravated child neglect. 

Read more at News-Press

