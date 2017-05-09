Listen Live
National
Florida McDonald's manager accused of attacking customers
Close

Rafiel Morgan, 40. (Photo: Baker County Sheriff's Office)

By: Amanda Winkle, ActionNewsJax.com

MACCLENNY, Fla. -  A McDonald's manager is accused of punching a teen who deputies say was defending his mother after the manager was rude to her.

Rafiel Morgan, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse, battery, and disorderly conduct, according to a Baker County Sheriff's Office report.

The incident happened Sunday night at the McDonald's on South Sixth Street in MacClenny.



When a deputy arrived, he could see employees trying to clean up "food scattered all over the floor of the restaurant" and "a large crowd of people standing around tables and the counter where food orders take place," the report said.

Witnesses said the store "erupted into total chaos" during the manager's "disorderly and violent behavior," the report said.

Several witnesses said the restaurant manager "initiated the violence" and attacked the teen and other people "because of his obvious frustrations with the group's dissatisfaction in customer service," the report said.

People in the restaurant told the deputy that Morgan attacked the teen because the 15-year-old confronted him "about the way he had spoken to his mother at the counter."

The teen had a scratch and swelling around one of his eyes, according to the report.

Another woman told authorities that she was attacked with a closed fist "during the manager's fit of rage."

The deputy said one of the woman's cheeks was swollen and her neck and throat were red.

The store's owner gave police Morgan's home address in Hamilton County and he was arrested Monday morning.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Harvard will hold black-only graduation ceremony
    Harvard will hold black-only graduation ceremony
    Black graduate students at Harvard University will soon be a part of a first-of-its-kind ceremony. On May 23, the prestigious university will hold an individual ceremony for black graduate students, according to a report by The Root. The ceremony, which took a year to plan, celebrates “fellowship,” not “segregation,” Michael Huggins, a graduate student who will receive a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School this month, told The Root.  >> Read more trending news “This is an opportunity to celebrate Harvard’s black excellence and black brilliance,” Huggins told the online publication. “It’s an event where we can see each other and our parents and family can see us as a collective, whole group. A community.” More than 120 students have registered to partake in the ceremony, which will be held at Holmes Field, near the Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The students raised more than $27,000 to pay for the ceremony and a reception that will follow. The student body hopes to organize a similar ceremony for black undergraduate students at Harvard next year, Huggins said. The graduate students still plan to participate in the school’s main ceremony later this month. Last year, Harvard was named the No. 2 best college for African-Americans by Essence and Money magazines. “This is not about segregation,” Huggins told The Root. “It’s about fellowship and building a community. This is a chance to reaffirm for each other that we enter the work world with a network of supporters standing with us. We are all partners.”
  • Brevard County brushfire catches stack of railroad ties on fire 
    Brevard County brushfire catches stack of railroad ties on fire 
    A wildfire in Brevard County spread to a pile of  nearby  railroad ties  on Tuesday afternoon. Fire officials say it happened along 10th street between New Smyrna Beach and Edgewater. The blaze is also close to New Smyrna Beach High and Middle schools, but district officials said the schools would probably not have an early dismissal. This is a developing story.
  • Jones High School principal resigns, citing personal reasons
    Jones High School principal resigns, citing personal reasons
    Jones High School students will have a new principal, after the current principal announced his resignation effective immediately. District officials said in a statement that Roderick Waldon resigned for personal reason. He did not go into further details on the reasons. That statement said the district has been looking into some questionable student record issues at the school, but no senior’s graduation status is compromised. Waldon had been principal of the school since 2015. The decision comes about three weeks before the end of the school year.
  • Missing 17-foot python finds his way home after two weeks on lam 
    Missing 17-foot python finds his way home after two weeks on lam 
    A missing 17-foot albino Burmese python reappeared at his Alaska home as suddenly as he disappeared. The 100-pound snake, named Sam, went missing on April 24 while his owner, David Hyde, was doing yard work, according to the Alaska Dispatch News. >> Read more trending news Hyde was working outside again on Monday and left his door open. When he returned to the house, he found Sam inside as if he’d never left. “I decided he was gone forever, and I thought it’d be OK to leave my door open so I could come and go as I was working on chores,” Hyde told ADN. “And there he was.” When the snake first disappeared, Hyde warned his neighbors and said he thoroughly searched his Meadow Lake neighborhood, but there was no sign of his pet. Residents were concerned about the missing snake because of its size and the fact that it can eat small and even midsize animals.  >> Related: 144-pound, 15-foot python captured by snake hunters in Florida Even though neighbors were nervous at the idea of such a big snake on the loose, Hyde said they never had anything to worry about. “He’s not vicious or evil. He’s just shy and hungry,” Hyde said, according to ADN. Hyde said, while he wasn’t sure where the snake was for two weeks, Sam appeared to have roofing tar on parts of his body when he finally returned home.  >> Related: Woman’s dream home turns into snake-infested nightmare
  • Engineer won't face charges in deadly 2015 train derailment
    Engineer won't face charges in deadly 2015 train derailment
    Prosecutors in Philadelphia will not press charges against an Amtrak engineer who was operating a train when it derailed in Pennsylvania in 2015, killing eight people and injuring 200 others. >> Read more trending news The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that there was no evidence that engineer Brandon Bostian acted with 'conscious disregard' when he sped up on the Franklin Junction curve on May 12, 2015. However, authorities said, “The evidence indicates that the derailment was caused by the engineer operating the train far in excess of the speed limit.” Bostian was traveling at 106 mph on a 50 mph curve when the train derailed. Federal investigators concluded that Bostian lost track of his location before the crash, after learning a nearby commuter train had been struck with a rock. Investigators did not find any evidence of drugs or alcohol in Bostian’s system or find evidence he was distracted by a cellphone or other device. Victims' lawyers Tom Kline and Robert Mongeluzzi described their clients as bitterly disappointed and said many remain in constant pain two years later. 'There are people in relentless, debilitating, brutal pain, who have lost their jobs, and who have lost their futures, because of Mr. Bostian’s actions,' Kline told The Philadelphia Inquirer last week. 'I think it becomes even more important to hold people like him responsible.' ﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.
