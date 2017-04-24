Florida man snorts cocaine in front of cops as wildfire rages

As a massive wildfire raged nearby and deputies worked to evacuate residents, Joshua Benz picked a most “Florida Man” way to snort cocaine: by doing so right in front of a patrol car, police said.
Benz, 25, a Naples resident, motioned for a deputy to stop his unmarked patrol car Friday night, according to the Naples Daily News. When the car stopped, Benz took a long snort from a clear bag that contained cocaine, police said.
At that point, police said, Benz turned around with his hands behind his back, WBBH reported.
Unsurprisingly, he was arrested and charged with cocaine possession. Benz was released after posting $5,000 bond.
