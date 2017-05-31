Florida man honors fallen military heroes by cleaning their graves

Andrew Lumish is making sure America’s fallen heroes’ final resting places reflect the honor due to the nation’s military.

He decided to clean their cemetery headstones.

Lumish has cleaned about 600 so far, Fox News reported, and is doing his duty not only to show his admiration of the men and women who have gone before him, but also to learn about the lives of each of the veterans.

He told Fox News that he started the project to show respect to those who served, but he also wants to remember his friends who have come back from war either killed in battle or who are still suffering from being mobilized.

He noticed how bad some headstones had become after taking photos at a cemetery a few years ago, NBC News reported.

“If you were just walking or driving by, you would just see a weathered, very dirty monument and would have no idea who it belonged to,” Lumish told Fox News.

Yesterday's Memorial Day Monument restoration for hero Oshie James Martin who on July 11th 1944 died while fighting in France during WWII .. pic.twitter.com/PRtW27qG9I — Andrew Lumish (@GoodCemeterian1) May 30, 2017

Monument Restoration of the American Civil War, Confederate States Army Veteran & Florida native William Henry Harrison Weedon in Tampa FL. pic.twitter.com/nzvYxUA5Ct — Andrew Lumish (@GoodCemeterian1) May 26, 2017

Monument Restoration of Florida resident and Veteran of the Spanish-American War James C Schooley in Tampa, Florida...#Veteran #military pic.twitter.com/shDaH8GIXo — Andrew Lumish (@GoodCemeterian1) May 2, 2017

Since that time, he has used every Sunday to honor the nation’s military dead, visiting Florida cemeteries, lugging 25 gallons of water, brushes and an environmentally safe cleaning solution.

He said it can take months to fully clean a headstone, depending on what the stone is constructed of and how dirty it is, NBC News reported.

