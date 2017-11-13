Listen Live
clear-day
72°
H 76
L 62

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day
72°
Cloudy
H 76° L 62°
  • clear-day
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Cloudy. H 76° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    68°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 76° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    63°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 78° L 61°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Florida man arrested after weapon of mass destruction components found in home, sheriff says
Close

Florida man arrested after weapon of mass destruction components found in home, sheriff says

Florida man arrested after weapon of mass destruction components found in home, sheriff says
Christopher Langer. (Photo: WFTV.com)

Florida man arrested after weapon of mass destruction components found in home, sheriff says

By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

DEBARY, Fla. -  A 31-year-old DeBary man was arrested Sunday afternoon after deputies discovered potentially explosive devices and substances in his parents’ home, officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

>> Read more trending news

A woman called 911 at about 4 p.m. Sunday to report that her son, Christopher Langer, was intoxicated and argumentative, Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant said.

Upon learning that she had called police, Langer said he filled a grenade with an explosive substance and tossed it into the backyard of the home, Gant said.

Langer at first denied having the device, but he later told deputies that he threw it outside and would show them where it was, Gant said. A bomb squad unit was called to the home, he said.

"Upon searching the area, the deputy found a metal pineapple-style grenade with a paperclip in place to hold the lever and keep it from exploding," Gant said.

The grenade didn't contain explosive powder, but Langer had about a dozen homemade blasting caps and numerous chemicals, including nitric acid and urea, which were used in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Monday.

"That domestic violence call probably saved us from making national, international news," Chitwood said. "He has all of the components in there to make a weapon of mass destruction."

Langer also had manuals about how to create booby traps, Chitwood said.

"He had a lunchbox -- a SpongeBob SquarePants lunchbox -- that was all set to go. All it needed was a battery and gun powder," Chitwood said. "He told investigators his intention was to hurt first responders. He wanted to take revenge against the system."

Investigators said they discovered a small canister buried in the backyard covered by a toy. They said the device is a booby trap, describing it as a miniature pipe bomb without explosive powder.

Deputies said they also discovered a hollowed book and an estimated 200 containers in the home, many of which contained unknown powders, acids and other materials.

Deputies said at least 79 of the containers were moved into a containment area, where it was determined that many of them were filled with bodily fluids.

Chitwood said Langer's room was in a deplorable condition and contained bottles of urine, which he said can be used to make bombs.

"If I was a roach, I wouldn't live in that room," Chitwood said. "That's how despicable and dirty and feces- and urine-filled that room is. Yet the rest of the house is in pretty good shape."

Deputies said Langer had been committed for a psychological evaluation under the Baker Act four times. They said paramedics administered Narcan on him at the home two weeks ago after he overdosed on heroin.

Langer told detectives that he espoused anti-government views and sought to maim first responders, Chitwood said.

"He didn't take the overt step to put all these things together to create the bomb," Chitwood said. "He has everything laid out, ready to go. He's tested the mechanism, he just hasn’t mixed it."

Investigators said some neighboring homes were evacuated, but residents were allowed to return to their homes Sunday evening.

"He could have blew up the block," Chitwood said. "We could have had a major, major incident here."

Langer was booked into the Volusia County Jail on charges of making/possessing a destructive device. He's being jailed without bail and could face more charges, Gant said.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Shooting at Lake County high school prompts lockdown
    Shooting at Lake County high school prompts lockdown
    Investigators with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office say a student at Lake Minneola High School died Tuesday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The boy reportedly shot himself in the bus drop off line at the school. The school was placed on lock down immediately after the shooting. Investigators later confirmed the boy died from his injuries. Grief counselors are expected at the Minneola campus later today.
  • Orange County man accused of randomly firing at drivers in Oviedo
    Orange County man accused of randomly firing at drivers in Oviedo
    Investigators with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man accused of firing a gun at drivers Monday morning at a busy Oviedo intersection. Several drivers reported seeing a gunman shooting at cars near the intersection of County Road 426 and Oklahoma Street. One said they saw a man standing outside of a Cadillac Escalade using the vehicle’s door to steady his aim as he opened fire on vehicles traveling up and down C.R. 426.  Thankfully, no one was shot, but several vehicles were hit.  Bullet holes were also found in the sign of a nearby business.  When deputies arrived to investigate, they found Marc Anthony Garcia sitting in his vehicle with a pair of handguns and an empty magazine in his lap. According to the arrest affidavit, Garcia admitted to the shooting, telling deputies that he “emptied three magazines.”  Garcia, 40, also reportedly asked deputies if he “laid anyone down.” At least three witnesses positively identified Garcia as the shooter. Garcia, who lives in Winter Park did not tell deputies why he was in Oviedo. Deputies took him to a hospital for a medical evaluation before booking him into the Seminole County jail.
  • Tampa PD investigating ‘suspicious death,’ fear possible serial killer may have struck again
    Tampa PD investigating ‘suspicious death,’ fear possible serial killer may have struck again
    A body has been found in a Florida neighborhood where three other people have died in apparently random shootings and police fear it may be a possible serial killer.   Tampa police said early Tuesday they are investigating a suspicious death in the city's Seminole Heights neighborhood. Just before 5 a.m. an adult male was found shot to death in the area of N. Nebraska Avenue and E. McBerry Street. Police responded within one minute.  “There’s some people in the area. We’re hoping we’ll have some witnesses who can help us here,” said investigators in a news conference Tuesday morning. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Ronald Felton. Residents living in Seminole Heights are terrified.  “We feel like we’re in prison right now,” said one neighbor. Three people were fatally shot in the same neighborhood during a 10-day span last month, all within a half-mile of each other.  Police say they have no suspects.
  • Body found in Tampa neighborhood near recent string of shooting deaths, police say
    Body found in Tampa neighborhood near recent string of shooting deaths, police say
    A man's body was found early Tuesday in the historic Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa, Florida, blocks away from where three people were recently slain, the Tampa Police Department said. Police said the body was found shortly before 5 a.m. near North Nebraska Avenue and East McBerry Street. >> On WFTV.com: Community in fear of possible serial killer after Tampa slayings Investigators said the victim, who hasn't been identified, appears to have died from a gunshot wound. The shooting death comes weeks after three people were fatally shot in 10 days within a 1-mile radius. >> Read more trending news Benjamin Mitchell, 22, was killed Oct. 9; Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed in a vacant lot Oct. 11; and Anthony Naiboa, 20, was shot and killed Oct. 19. Police said they believe October's shootings are linked by proximity and time frame, but they don't have a motive or a suspect. The three victims didn't know one another, but each person rode the bus and were alone when they were shot on the street. None was robbed. >> On WFTV.com: Watch: Surveillance footage of possible suspect in Tampa homicides Until they can rule it out, police said they're investigating Tuesday's shooting death as one connected with the neighborhood's previous killings. Nearby residents are asked to remain in their homes, and bus service has been suspended in the area. No other details were given.
  • Mall of America stabbing suspect identified
    Mall of America stabbing suspect identified
    A suspect has been arrested after an alleged robbery gone wrong led to two people being stabbed Sunday at the Mall of America in Minnesota, WCCO reports. In his mugshot, Mahad Abdiraham, 20, appeared to have bruises on his face. >> Read more trending news According to authorities, Abdiraham tried to steal personal belongings of two shoppers who were changing in the men’s fitting room, but the shoppers discovered Abdiraham during his theft attempt and fought him. Abdiraham was able to stab both shoppers before he was subdued by other people in the store, authorities said. The witnesses to the incident included a crowd of people waiting to visit Santa Claus, the New York Post reported. Abdiraham is being held on two counts of first-degree assault. Police said the injuries to the two victims were not life-threatening, the Star Tribune reported.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.