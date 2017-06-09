Florida man allegedly uses son to steal, ditches him in parking lot

One dad may not get a nice gift this Father’s Day.

>> Read more trending news

Travis King, 38, is accused of using his teenage son to help steal from a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Clearwater before ditching his son after the 13-year-old was caught by a security officer, according to WFLA.

King allegedly had his son push a shopping cart filled with $800 worth of items out of the store without paying.

When the teen was stopped in the parking lot by a security officer, King left him behind, according to WFLA.

King returned to the scene minutes later, but denied involvement in any crime, WFLA reported.

>> Related: Florida man accused of keeping woman tied up for 5 days

King was arrested, charged with grand theft and taken to Pinellas County Jail before being released on $2,000 bond.

Read more at WFLA.

>> Related: Florida woman drives vehicle through doors of sheriff’s office