A new study has deemed Interstate 4, which connects Tampa, Orlando and Daytona Beach, the most dangerous in the country, with more fatalities than miles.

Teletrac Navman compiled the list of 25 most dangerous interstates using federal data from 2011-2015 to compare the number of fatal crashes on the interstate to the total miles.

Interstate 4, which is undergoing major renovations as part of the I-4 Ultimate project, is at the top of the list with 1.25 deaths per mile, according to the study.

Robbie Fitts, who drives I-4 daily, said he could go on and on about his dislike of the road.

"I've lived in Chicago, I've lived in Boston; a bunch of major cities and haven't experienced as bad driving as I do here in Orlando,” he said. “Here, you've got the curves, you've got unlevel roads, the merging, the entering and exiting."

The studied marked the section of I-4 that moves through the Orlando metro area as being the deadliest.

"Yes, when it's accidents it's horrible. Most of my co-workers don't use it because they hate it,” said Sonya Fritz..

In Central Florida, there were 58 fatal crashes in 2015 and 2016, and there are already 21 this year, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Florida, Orlando, City Skyline And Traffic On Interstate 4. (Photo by: Jeff Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images)

Troopers attribute the number of fatal crashes to driver error, not the road, and list speed and distracted driving as the typical causes of accidents on I-4.