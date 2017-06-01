Listen Live
Florida drive-a-tank attraction gets initial green light

Florida drive-a-tank attraction gets initial green light
Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
British Army Challenger 2 tanks. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Florida drive-a-tank attraction gets initial green light

By: Ryan DiPentima, Palm Beach Post
Photo Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

If anyone ever wanted to drive a tank in Florida, they may soon be in luck.

Melbourne City Council gave initial approval for zoning to Tank America, a company that would feature the state’s only “drive-a-tank” attraction, according to Florida Today.

>> Read more trending news

Accompanied by a Tank America employee, as many as six people would ride in a “2.5-ton Abbot FV432 armored vehicle” to a staging area, at which point two customers would get in a tank, with one allowed to drive, Florida Today reported.

The tanks, which would have non-functioning weapons, would reach a top speed of 10 mph, and an employee could kill the engine, if needed. The company plans to charge about $350 for a base package but also hopes to allow customers to crush junked cars for an extra cost, Florida Today reported.

Residents and city planners have reservations about the proposed attraction, which will would feature a tank trail about 500 feet from some homes, according to Florida Today.

The city council makes a final vote June 13.

