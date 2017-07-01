Florida couple find Burmese python in boat 

Listen Live
By: WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. -  A stowaway Burmese python was found in a boat headed from Everglades City to Orlando for repairs, wildlife officials say.

When the couple, who own the boat, pulled the deck back to inspect the engine, they found the 8-foot snake slithering, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The boat owners humanely killed the animal and reported it to wildlife officials.

FWC officers said any resident who spots an invasive species, such as Burmese pythons, should call the Exotic Species Hotline.

The removal of the snake qualified the couple for a chance to win a prize through the Python Pickup Program. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • High school grad shot, killed in road rage incident, police say
    High school grad shot, killed in road rage incident, police say
    A Pennsylvania family is mourning the death of a recent high school graduate who police said was a victim of a road rage incident. Police told WCAU that Bianca Nikol Roberson was merging onto a lane on Route 100 in West Goshen Township. >> Read more trending news  At the same time as she was moving over, police said another vehicle was trying to merge. The driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun and shot Roberson in the head, police said. She was killed instantly. Her car then went off the side of the road, ending in a wooded area, WCAU reported. Police said the other driver was described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old. He had blond or light brown hair. He was driving a red Chevrolet pickup that had faded paint. Roberson had planned on attending Jacksonville University this fall. She isn’t the first child the Roberson family had lost. Her older brother, died in 2013 at the age of 22 from heart disease, WCAU reported. 
  • Police: 25 shot at Little Rock nightclub
    Police: 25 shot at Little Rock nightclub
    At least 25 people were shot in an Arkansas nightclub early Saturday and more were injured trying to evacuate the building, KTHV reported. >> Read more trending news  One person was upgraded from critical to stable condition after the 2:30 a.m. incident at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, police said. Little Rock police confirmed that all victims were alive. Police said 28 people in total were injured: 25 from gun shot wounds and 3 from other injuries. Gov. Hutchinson released a statement Saturday morning about the club shooting. According to police, there was a dispute during a concert and an exchange of gunfire took place, ABC News reported. Police have not released any suspect information, but said they do not believe that it was a terror-related incident, KATV reported.
  • Sears hold liquidation sales beginning Friday; 20 more stores closing
    Sears hold liquidation sales beginning Friday; 20 more stores closing
    Sears stores across the country will be holding liquidation sales Friday. The chain is trying cost-cutting measure to survive, according to the company’s management. The retail chain announced in January it would be closing 150 stores starting in the spring. Last week management announced it would close an additional 20 outlet stores. Sears Holdings, which includes Kmart stores, is on pace to close 260 locations in 2017.  >> Read more trending news The company said in March that without the measures it’s likely the company would go out of business. 'Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern,' said the statement. The company lost $2.2 billion in the fiscal year ending in January. It has not made a profit since 2010. The liquidation sales will continue, Sears management said, through mid-September. 
  • Charges dropped against teens accused of starting fire in Smoky Mountains
    Charges dropped against teens accused of starting fire in Smoky Mountains
    Prosecutors have dropped charges against two eastern Tennessee teenagers accused of  starting a fire in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park last November, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported. >> Read more trending news  Defense attorney Gregory P. Isaacs argued that the prosecution was unable to prove that the two boys, ages 17 and 15, ignited the blaze that began in the national park and spread to Gatlinburg five days later. “My client and the other juvenile, based on the proof and the evidence, did not cause the death and devastation in Gatlinburg,” Isaacs said during a news conference. Jimmy Dunn, 4th Judicial District Attorney General, cited the “unprecedented, unexpected and unforeseeable wind event” that led to the spread of the fire to the Gatlinburg area after the Chimney Tops fire, the News Sentinel reported.
  • House and Senate Republicans ask GOP leaders to cancel August break
    House and Senate Republicans ask GOP leaders to cancel August break
    With a growing backlog of major legislation, some Republicans in the Congress say it’s time for their leaders to make a major change in the Congressional schedule for 2017, and force lawmakers to give up a five week summer break that extends until Labor Day, in order to make progress on President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda. “It sounds like they’re going to go ahead and stay with the calendar as it is,” said, Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL), “and that’s a mistake.” The current schedule has lawmakers off the next week for a July Fourth break, working the next three weeks, and then off from July 28 until the day after Labor Day on September 5. If you look at that schedule through the end of September – which is the end of the fiscal year – there isn’t really much time to get a lot of work done. “Our current Senate calendar shows only 33 potential working days remaining before the end of the fiscal year,” said a letter sent to the Senate Majority Leader by a group of GOP Senators. “Therefore, we respectfully request that you consider truncating, if not completely foregoing, the scheduled August state work period, allowing us more time to complete our work,” read the letter signed by ten Senators – David Perdue (R-GA), Steve Daines (R-MT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), John Kennedy (R-LA), James Lankford (R-OK), Mike Lee (R-UT), Mike Rounds (R-SD), Luther Strange (R-AL), Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and Thom Tillis (R-NC). Not to be outdone, there were letters on the House side as well, as a group of GOP lawmakers asked Speaker Paul Ryan to keep Congress at work in the heat and humidity of August. “We request that you cancel Congress’s current plans to recess for the month of August to ensure there is enough time to address the long list of pressing issues on our docket,” read the letter from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ). That missive was also signed by Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Ken Buck (R-CO), Ted Yoho (R-FL), Scott Perry (R-CA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Dave Brat (R-VA), Jody Hice (R-GA), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Raúl Labrador (R-ID), H. Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Thomas Garrett (R-VA). “We vowed to repeal Obamacare, pass pro-growth tax reform, reign in federal spending, and work towards balancing the budget. The American people put their faith in us and are counting on us to carry out these goals,” the lawmakers said. Even if the Congress stayed in session in August, it’s not clear what would actually get done on that GOP agenda – as I wrote yesterday, items like tax reform, infrastructure, and a budget outline aren’t ready right now for the floor. Sent a letter to @SenateMajLdr requesting to cancel or shorten the August state work period. READ MORE → https://t.co/xTipg4lX21 — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 30, 2017 Most people don’t know that federal law actually requires the Congress to adjourn sine die for the year by July 31; instead, Congress routinely works until close to Christmas in most years. In rare cases, lawmakers have stuck around deep into August – but it doesn’t always assure progress. For example, I remember in 1982, when negotiations on a major tax bill kept the Congress working until August 19, when the final plan was approved in the House and Senate. In 1994, Democrats kept the Senate at work several extra weeks in August, but were unable to produce a bill on health care reform, even after staying at work until August 25. The House also stuck around extra time in August, but also failed to act on health reform. While some GOP lawmakers asked to work more, there were other Republicans who weren’t exactly embracing the idea of scrapping the August Recess. “I think we have time to get everything done that we need to get everything done,” said Rep. Tom Graves (R-GA). “But in the event we don’t, I’m always open to staying and finishing our work.” We’ll see if GOP leaders decide to work a little bit more in coming weeks.
