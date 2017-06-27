5 Florida children poisoned by chlorine gas during swim lessons

Five Florida children were taken to a hospital after being exposed to chlorine gas during swimming lessons, authorities said.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, a Hillsborough County Fire Rescue team was called to Calypso Pool in Tampa, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

The children were treated at a local hospital for stomach discomfort and nausea but are said to be OK, according to WFTS.

Calyposo Pool’s owner claimed an afternoon thunderstorm caused a breaker to trip one of the pool pumps, so the water stopped circulating and chemicals built up in the pipes, according to the fire rescue team.

When the pump turned back on, it caused a chemical reaction that allowed approximately 2.5 gallons of a chlorine mix into the pool, the fire rescue team said.