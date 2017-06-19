Floating water park to open in Lake Michigan

A floating waterpark is getting ready to open at the height of summer vacation.

Workers in Whiting, Indiana, have installed a one-acre Wibit sports park in Lake Michigan.

The park features 61 obstacles including slides, jumping platforms and floating “wiggle bridges,” The Northwest Indiana Times reported.

The floating park, called Whoa Zone, will be anchored 100 feet from shore in 5-to 12-foot deep water.

One hour will cost $20 and owners suggest prebooking slots online, especially during weekends.

Wibit, which is based in Germany, has installed the floating waterparks all over the world.

Park goers will be given a 10-15 minute safety talk before donning life jackets. There are lifeguards monitoring the park and each hour the Whoa Zone is cleared to get another group of visitors on the floating amusements, The Time reported.

Whoa Zone at Whihala Beach is scheduled to open on June 24.

