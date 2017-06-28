A Chinese flight was delayed several hours after an elderly woman threw coins into the plane’s engine for good luck.

China Southern Airlines Flight 380, scheduled to travel from Shanghai Pudong International Airport to Guangzhou, was delayed after passengers reported seeing the woman with limited mobility throwing coins at the engine, according to the South China Morning Post.

The woman, who was accompanied by her husband, daughter and son-in-law, threw the coins from the boarding staircase as a form of good luck.

Upon inspection, the flight’s maintenance crew found nine metal coins in one of the engines and the captain told the South China Morning Post that the coins could have caused engine failure.

The odd incident resulted in a five-hour delay, but the flight was eventually able to take off without further incident.

Read more at the South China Morning Post.