Flight attendants recreate Britney Spears' 'Toxic' video

Flight crew for a Thai airline paid homage to Britney Spears when flight attendants took advantage of an empty airplane and recreated the video for the pop singer’s 2003 hit “Toxic.”

>> Read more trending news

Four flight attendants for Nok Air danced and sashayed around an empty plane to the beat of Spears’ “Toxic,” mostly without singing or mouthing the words to the pop hit.

The video, uploaded Wednesday to YouTube, came the day spears landed in Bangkok ahead of planned performances in the city.

“We are really excited to see our crew’s initiatives to make this incredible video,” Pinyot Pibulsongkram, Nok Air's vice president of marketing and sales, said, according to CNN. “Not only that they are excited about Britney landing in Bangkok and love the song ‘Toxic,’ but they also had a lot of fun representing our brand.”

Nok Air flight attendants aren’t the first to recreate choreography for Spears’ song.

Assraf Nasir, a crew member for AirAsia acted out a similar rendition of the dance moves in March.

“Classic. Airasia version of Toxic. The talent in AirAsia never fails to amaze me. (Assraf Nasir) is the best,” AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes wrote on Instagram. “Love it that staff can just have fun and be themselves.”

Spears’ “Toxic” video was directed by Joseph Kahn.

Kevin Winter Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)