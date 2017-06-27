LA Fitness in Florida tests positive for Legionella

At least one of the Central Florida LA Fitness gyms the state health department linked to four cases of Legionnaires’ disease tested positive for Legionella bacteria.

The Orange County Health Department reported that multiple samples from local LA Fitness came back positive.



Officials are still waiting to get the results from the LA Fitness in Metro West in unincorporated Hunters Creek.

Legionella can cause two illnesses, including Legionnaires' disease, which is a rare but serious form pneumonia.

The affected gym will have to consult with a water systems management company.

Earlier this year, three members of the LA Fitness in Ocoee were sickened by Legionnaires’ disease, but test results came back negative for the Legionella bacteria.

In Orange County, LA Fitness gyms were also linked to the disease in 2008 and 2010.