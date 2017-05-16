First victim of 'gray death' drug confirmed by authorities in Georgia

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed the first death in Georgia related to the powerful drug known as “gray death.”

Gray death is a deadly combination of heroin and fentanyl, but it’s much more potent than either drug on its own.

Investigators said that 24-year-old Lauren Camp died in February after using drugs inside an Atlanta-area condo.

Police said she was submerged in a bathtub and emergency responders could not revive her.

"This type of incident is not unique to Brookhaven. It really is an epidemic that's going on nationwide," Brookhaven police Officer Carlos Nino said.

The GBI crime lab tested the drugs found at the scene. They contained heroin, furanyl fentanyl and cocaine, which is one of the many formulations of gray death. GBI crime lab supervisor Deneen Kilcrease labeled the drug "gray death" earlier this year, and the name is now used worldwide.

"It's the only gray drug that I've ever seen and when I heard what components were it it, I didn't see how anyone can survive it," she said.

The crime lab has confirmed roughly 50 seizures of gray death in Georgia. One of the drugs in the cocktail that killed Camp, furanyl fentanyl, has killed at least 22 Georgians last year and so far this year.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said that although Camp's death is the first confirmed from gray death, she believes there could be more.

"Very tragic. This is the first confirmed fatality for gray death in Georgia," she said.

"You believe there are many more where the lab work is not complete?" Winne asked.

"Absolutely. At the rate we're going with these samples that come in, absolutely," Miles said.