A fireworks recall is underway just in time for the Fourth of July.

TNT Fireworks is recalling Red White & Blue Smoke Fireworks, which were sold at Walmart, Target and other stores.

The product can explode unexpectedly, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

“The Blue Ammo Smoke effect could rapidly dispel from the bottom of the tube in an explosive manner posing a burn hazard,” the company said on its website.

The pyrotechnics were sold in four states, Ohio, Illinois, Vermont and Wisconsin, between May and this month.

The company said it is offering a refund or a replacement for those who bought the defective fireworks.