Firefighters rescue baby raccoons

Firefighters in Maine jumped into action, rescuing some babies who had apparently been abandoned.

A pair of young raccoons were stuck in a tree for days after they lost their mother.

They had been called in by the Maine Warden Service to get the raccoons down, according to the fire department’s Facebook post.



The babies were gently brought down and given food before being taken to a center to help rehabilitate them for release into the wild.