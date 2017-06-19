Listen Live
National
Firefighters rescue baby raccoons
Firefighters rescue baby raccoons

By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AUGUSTA, Maine -  Firefighters in Maine jumped into action, rescuing some babies who had apparently been abandoned.

A pair of young raccoons were stuck in a tree for days after they lost their mother.

They had been called in by the Maine Warden Service to get the raccoons down, according to the fire department’s Facebook post.

The babies were gently brought down and given food before being taken to a center to help rehabilitate them for release into the wild.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • UPDATE: Advisories issued on potential tropical cyclone
    UPDATE: Advisories issued on potential tropical cyclone
  • London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    One person is dead and 10 others were wounded after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, The Associated Press reports.  >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    Bodies of 7 missing sailors found aboard damaged ship identified
    The bodies of seven missing sailors have been found aboard the USS Fitzgerald in a damaged compartment on the destroyer, according to the Navy. The Japan-based 7th Fleet identified the victims on Monday as Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia; Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California; Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut; Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas; Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California; Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland; and Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio. The ship collided with a merchant ship off the coast of Japan on Saturday. >> Read more trending news  Search crews found the missing sailors after they were able to gain access to parts of the ship that were damaged in the collision. The remains are being taken to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka for identification.  In a brief written statement, the U.S. Pacific Fleet in Hawaii said the Navy requested assistance from the Japanese Coast Guard. The boat returned safely to its home port of Yokosuka, Japan on Saturday night, ending its 17-hour ordeal. The Fitzgerald collided with a merchant ship 56 nautical miles southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.  Cmdr. Bryce Benson, commander of the guided missile destroyer, was one of three injured personnel who needed to be flown to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Japan, CNN reported. He is in stable condition, the Navy said. The Fitzgerald is based in Yokosuka and has a crew of approximately 330 sailors. The damage to the ship is extensive, the Navy Times reported. Images show that the ship had taken on massive amounts of water. A news release from U.S. Seventh Fleet confirmed that two berthing spaces, an auxiliary machine room and the ship’s radio room all flooded.  The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Firefighters: 1 injured in shooting outside Ocala Winghouse
    Firefighters: 1 injured in shooting outside Ocala Winghouse
    One person was injured late Sunday in a shooting outside an Ocala restaurant, the Ocala Fire Department said.   The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. outside The WingHouse Bar & Grill on East Silver Springs Boulevard west of Northeast 25th Avenue, firefighters said.   Officials said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to a hospital.   Witness Matthew Boyd, 39, said he was enjoying a Father's Day dinner with his 14-year-old daughter when he heard gunfire.   'My daughter and I were just sitting there watching the TV and saw a guy run in front of us,' Boyd said. 'And next thing you know, we started hearing a popping noise, kind of sounding like fireworks.'   Boyd, who said he works as a corrections officer at Marion Correctional Institution, said he ran toward the gunfire. '(I) turned and saw what was going on,' he said. '(A) gentlemen was shooting at another guy. (The) guy was done shooting, started walking away.'   Boyd said he ordered the gunman to lay down on the ground.   'I was not armed,' he said. 'I kept telling him, 'Get on the ground.' Another guy came out of The WingHouse with a firearm. He told him, 'Get on the ground.' He got on the ground, so I told him to put his hands behind his back.'   Boyd said he held the gunman until police arrived.   Police haven't provided any details on the shooting.
  • Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Who is James T. Hodgkinson, identified as GOP baseball practice shooter?
    Police have identified the suspect in Wednesday morning’s GOP baseball practice shooting as James. T. Hodgkinson. Hodgkinson, 66, is from Belleville, Illinois, according to authorities. He owned a home inspection business, according to The Washington Post. Hodgkinson had been living in Alexandria, Virginia for the past two months, according to his wife. >> Read more trending news  In an interview with The New York Times, his brother said that Hodgkinson wasn’t happy with the 2016 presidential election results.  The Belleville News-Democrat said Hodgkinson wrote numerous letters to the editor. The topics centered on taxes and income equality, with Hodgkinson frequently criticizing Republicans and their policies. CNN reported that Hodgkinson was in critical condition and had not been interviewed by authorities. President Trump said in a televised statement that the shooter “has now died.” Multiple people were injured Wednesday morning when a person opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing in Alexandria, Virginia, for a charity baseball game. Several people were shot during the attack, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and Zack Barth, a legislative corespondent for Republican Rep. Roger Williams.
