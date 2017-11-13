Fire chief caught having sex with teenager in car arrested, charged

A Pennsylvania fire chief is facing charges after he was caught having sex with a teenager in a car in McKeesport, police said.

Versailles Volunteer Fire Company Chief Aaron Powell, 46, was arrested Sunday night after a police sergeant found him with a 17-year-old girl in the parking lot of the McKee's Point Marina, according to a criminal complaint.

When asked how long he has known the girl and for how long he had been seeing her, Powell said, “I've known her for two years or more, and for a couple of weeks,” the complaint said.

The girl turned 17 in August.

Powell is charged with corruption of minors and open lewdness.

Versailles Mayor Jim Fleckenstein said Powell has been suspended indefinitely.

“It shocked all of us, you know. None of us are happy over it. We'll have to go on from here and see what happens,” Fleckenstein said.

The Versailles Volunteer Fire Company posted the following message Monday morning on Facebook in response to Powell’s arrest:

“In light of the recent allegations the Versailles Volunteer Fire Company must inform you as of this morning said fire chief who was been accused of illegal actions was removed from office and is no longer affiliated with the department. The assistant chief will take over until the new year. In no way does the recent events reflect what the Versailles Fire Company and its members stand for. Any actions by any member outside of the company has nothing to do with the operations of the company. We will be moving forward and continue to serve the Boro of Versailles and surrounding communities.”