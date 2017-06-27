A 24-year-old woman from Canada made history when she took command of the ceremonial Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace, CTV News reported.

Capt. Megan Couto is the first woman to be put in charge of the iconic ceremony.

Watch as Canadian Soldier Captain Megan Couto becomes the first female ever to Captain The Queen's Guard during Changing the Guard. pic.twitter.com/iSjgX98Eaz — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 26, 2017

Couto is a member of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. It’s also known as “The Patricia’s.”

>> Read more trending news

Normally the British Army forms the Queen’s Guard, but Queen Elizabeth II has invited Canadians to take part in honor of the country’s 150th birthday, CTV News reported.

Until July 3, Canadian soldiers are being permitted to take their place as sentries at the royal residences.

Canadian Capt. Megan Couto, 24, about to make history: first female captain of the queen's guard pic.twitter.com/hTsKRdwnrJ — Daniele Hamamdjian (@DHamamdjian) June 26, 2017

This isn’t the first time a woman has led the Queen’s Guard, but Couto is the first female infantry officer to do so. Women were not permitted to serve in frontline combat roles until July 2016, CTV News reported. Women have been allowed to serve in the infantry since the 1980s, The Associated Press reported.