National
FBI to police in Texas: Bigfoot is ‘most wanted fugitive’
Close

FBI to police in Texas: Bigfoot is 'most wanted fugitive'

FBI to police in Texas: Bigfoot is ‘most wanted fugitive’
Photo Credit: Austin Community Newspapers Staff
Round Rock Parks and Rec Department’s Facebook page shared this surveillance photo of “strange footprints” found in the area. Could it be the legendary Hairy Man? (Courtesy image)

FBI to police in Texas: Bigfoot is ‘most wanted fugitive’

By: Austin American-Statesman
Photo Credit: Austin Community Newspapers Staff

Round Rock, Texas, Police Chief Allen Banks has received a special message from the Federal Bureau of Investigation: the Hairy Man seen galavanting around the Round Rock trails is a “most wanted fugitive.”

>> Read more trending news

According to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which has been keeping residents abreast of recent Bigfoot sightings, Round Rock’s top police official got an email from the FBI stating it has added Bigfoot to the “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” List.

The Bureau is offering a reward of up to $500,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of the giant, hair-covered being, according to the Parks and Rec Department.

Bigfoot was last seen on the Brushy Creek Regional Trail and made “loud, demonic-like howl sounds,” according to the FBI most-wanted poster.

Recently, some Round Rock teens and other area families have shared videos of their search for the enormous quadruped.

According to the recently released FBI poster, Bigfoot is a “menace to wildlife” and is accused of “destruction of government property” and “terrorism of campers.”

The creature is allegedly “armed and dangerous,” according to the FBI message received by police.

But is the Round Rock Hairy Man really that ferocious and ill-willed? So far, there has been no evidence of destruction or vandalism by the big man on the trails. Not even any food or sign of a campsite has been found. Just a few oversized footprints in the mud are the only evidence left behind by the beast.

The Hairy Man seems to be abiding by the “Leave No Trace” camping principles: respect wildlife, take out what you bring in, and leave what you find.

So is this creature Round Rock’s Hairy Man legend of yore come to life? Is it Bigfoot? Sasquatch? Or is it just Harry trying to find his Hendersons?

