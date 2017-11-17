A New Jersey man was stabbed to death in his home Tuesday night when he tried to defend his 8-year-old son from a group of teens trying to steal the boy’s sneakers, according to family.

Jose “Migue” Malave, 30, of Jersey City, was stabbed around 7 p.m. at his home, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office. He was pronounced dead about 25 minutes later at the scene.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at the scene and charged as a juvenile, prosecutors said. The unidentified teen is charged with murder, felony murder, armed burglary, conspiracy and multiple weapons charges.

A second suspect, Nasiar Day, 19, of Newark, was taken into custody Thursday, NJ.com reported. Day is also charged with murder, felony murder, armed burglary, weapons charges and conspiracy.

(Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) Nasiar Day, 19, of Newark, New Jersey, is one of two teens accused of stabbing to death Jose Malave, 30, in his Jersey City home Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Family members say that Malave, a father of 11, died protecting his 8-year-old son from teens trying to steal his sneakers.

Close Father stabbed to death defending 8-year-old son from sneaker-stealing teens Photo Credit: (Hudson County Prosecutor's Office) Nasiar Day, 19, of Newark, New Jersey, is one of two teens accused of stabbing to death Jose Malave, 30, in his Jersey City home Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. Family members say that Malave, a father of 11, died protecting his 8-year-old son from teens trying to steal his sneakers.

NJ.com reported that Malave died in front of his girlfriend and four of his 11 children. Malave had just returned home to drop off his son before heading to his construction job.

Responding police officers found him lying in a “lifeless state” in the doorway of the family’s apartment, prosecutors said.

Malave’s 8-year-old son had reportedly been targeted earlier in the day by a group of teens who tried to steal his sneakers. The teens later went to the boy’s home because they assumed he had other nice belongings, Jose Malave’s sister, Yesenia Malave, told NJ.com.

>> Read more trending news



Yesenia Malave described her brother as a man who always tried to brighten people’s days.

“He was always outgoing, always happy, always trying to help people,” she said. “You could be down and he was the one who could bring your life up.”

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the grieving sister said she could not adequately express her grief.

“I wish I would have one more day with my little brother to tell him I love him,” Yesenia Malave wrote. “I miss his 3 a.m. call; (who’s) going to call me now?”

Friends and family members have established crowdfunding pages to help the Malave family with funeral arrangements and to help financially support Jose Malave’s children. Petitions have also been established to urge prosecutors to charge both suspects as adults in the slaying.