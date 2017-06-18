Father of 9 shot, killed at his own birthday party

A father of nine has died after he was shot at his birthday party at his home in Orange County, Florida, west of Orlando.

>> Read more trending news

Alexis Osmick, 39, was shot around 3 a.m. Sunday and later died at Orlando Regional Hospital, according to local news reports.

Police have a person in custody who is said to be cooperating with investigators.

Neighbors told news outlets that the home in Pine Hills where the shooting occurred is often the scene of parties, but the only problem before has been loud music.

An investigation is underway.