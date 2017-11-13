Father of 2 killed in parking space dispute with neighbor

A North Carolina man is jailed without bond, accused of killing his neighbor in a dispute over a parking space.

>> Read more trending news

Plice said Gregory Town shot and killed Patrick Schneider just after 1 p.m. Saturday outside a home in Gastonia.

Officers at the scene said a dispute between the two men over parking was followed by gunshots.

Schneider, 25, was transported to a hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Town, 59, was arrested at home without incident, police said. A handgun was found in his residence.

Family shared this photo of Patrick Schneider. Police charged his neighbor w/ his murder, after an argument over a parking spot @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Q1ABGSesLw — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) November 12, 2017

Town and Schneider had a history of disputes with the latest stemming from the parking of cars in the street in front of Town's home, according to police.

“To argue or to have a disagreement is one thing, but to go to such an extreme over something so simple, I think is irrational,” neighbor Jon Frost said.

Other neighbors and members of Schneider’s family said they never thought things would go as far as they have.

“People just need to really learn to take a breath for a minute, you know what I mean, and just calm themselves down,” Frost said.

Schneider was the father of two children, relatives said.

“To happen in your own neighborhood, it hit home really,” said neighbor Daniel Hufton. “That's shocking, very shocking.”

Town, who has no other criminal convictions, is charged with first-degree murder on the death of Schneider.