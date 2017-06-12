Listen Live
National
Father killed in front of family over free dog from Facebook, fiancee says
Close

Father killed in front of family over free dog from Facebook, fiancee says

Father killed in front of family over free dog from Facebook, fiancee says
Scott Bowman was killed Wednesday during an argument in his home with a stranger who had given the family a dog. (Photo: Amber Krycka/Twitter)

Father killed in front of family over free dog from Facebook, fiancee says

By: ActionNewsJax.com

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  Editor’s note: As Jacksonville officers investigate the shooting death of Scott Bowman, his fiancee — who was inside the home where he was killed — spoke with Action News Jax about what she said happened.

Scott Bowman was shot and killed after an argument inside his home Wednesday night on Macnaughton Drive.

Chelsea Bowman said she and Christopher "Scott" Bowman were divorced, but were going to remarry soon.

She said they wanted a dog, so they answered a Facebook ad from a man who said he was giving one away.

It turned out to be a fatal mistake.

Chelsea Bowman said she told the man — who JSO has not identified — that they would pick up the dog, but he insisted on coming to them, she said.

When he arrived, Chelsea Bowman said they invited him inside for a drink to thank him for the dog.

She said that’s when things got strange.

“The dude takes his shoes off and he stays. And he doesn’t leave,” Chelsea Bowman said. “And it’s making everybody uncomfortable.”

Chelsea Bowman said the couple hinted it was time for the man to go — their kids had to go to sleep — but he refused.

“He gets very, very volatile, very, very drunk,” Chelsea Bowman said. “My husband (Scott) goes to use the bathroom, and he waits for him. He comes out, and he grabs him and he starts beating him.

“I mean grabs him, slams him down. Scott was not winning this fight at all.”

Chelsea Bowman said her daughter told her she witnessed the man hold a gun to Scott’s head, and that’s when Scott was able to turn the gun on the man and shoot him in the arm.

She said Scott started to run, but the man shot him in the chest.

“[Daughter] Kinley was going ‘You shot my dad! You shot my dad!’” Chelsea Bowman said. “I said ‘Run! Go get help.' I said 'Baby, baby, please,’ trying to wake him up."

JSO said when officers arrived at the home, there was a man outside who told them he was involved in the shooting and he was detained for questioning.

Chelsea Bowman said she and her children were also taken to JSO for questioning. She said she could hear the alleged gunman banging on the walls at JSO.

“When we got interrogated downtown he was like a maniac,” Chelsea Bowman said. “He was banging on the walls, cussing. At one point they had to switch us from one room so we wouldn’t hear this maniac.”

JSO said Friday that the individuals involved in the shooting have been identified and that the investigation is ongoing.

Chelsea Bowman said her husband was murdered — and she wants the man charged.

“I miss him. I just want him back,” she said. “I keep thinking it’s a horrible dream.”

Records show Scott Bowman was arrested for domestic battery twice – but in both cases, the charges were dropped.

Neighbor Jeff Wood said Scott Bowman was a good man – and wouldn’t harm anyone.

“He’s a gentle guy, wouldn’t hurt anybody. Scott was my friend. I loved that dude to death,” Wood said.

    Pulse mural tells stories of the 49 victims
    A massive mural unveiled at the Pulse nightclub features imagery of the victims and families impacted by the massacre one year ago today. Artists Michael Pilato and Yuriy Karabash collaborated directly with first responders and the affected family members.  Pilato spoke exclusively to News 96.5 WDBO about the mural. It gave the victims’ loved ones the chance to be included in the painting.  “The families, the lovers, they’re really the artists – we’re just the brush,” Pilato explained, “Families they become a part of it. It’s just so beautiful; it’s hard to express in words.”  The mural features the 49 victims each surrounded by a rainbow colored heart. Spread throughout the mural – handprints of first responders, along with the victims’ closest friends and relatives.  “What I wanted to do when I came here is learn the stories, work with the families and make sure that it’s right.” (News 96.5 WDBO App users can click here to listen to the report.)
    Penguins beat Predators to win back-to-back Stanley Cups
    The Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Nashville Predators 2-0 Sunday to win the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive season. >> PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Penguins hoist the Stanley Cup >> Read more trending news Patric Hornqvist scored the first goal of the game with 1:35 left to play. Carl Hagelin then scored the empty-net goal to seal the win.
    Former President Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on flight 
    It was a moment Atlanta native James Parker Sheffield said he will never forget: former President Jimmy Carter shaking his hand. >> Read more trending news  'What a pleasure,' Sheffied said. 'Thank you.'  Sheffield was on his way to Washington, D.C. last week, when the former president boarded the flight at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and shook the hand of every passenger on board.  'It's hard to put into words what a nice reprieve from the current political theater this moment was,' Sheffield said.  Carter made his way through the flight chatting and shaking hands with fellow flyers. Sheffield said it was apparent how much the former president genuinely loves people.  'His enthusiasm was authentic and humble, in a way that made things feel less heavy for a moment,' Sheffield said.  Sheffield shared the moment on Twitter, tweeting a video which has been re-tweeted thousands of times.   
    Texas girl called ‘ape,’ ‘slave’ by middle school classmates
    A girl at a middle school in central Texas told a fellow classmate in May that she looked like an ape. She also referred to the African-American student as a slave and pretended to whip her, according to a written report from officials at Tippit Middle School in Georgetown, about 30 miles outside Austin. >> Read more trending news A male student also made a racial remark to the black student, the report said. The father of the 12-year-old girl who was harassed, Robert Ranco, said last week that the school did not appropriately discipline the girl or other students involved in the incidents. None of the students were suspended, said Ranco, who is a civil rights lawyer in Round Rock. He also said district officials did not refer to the episodes as bullying, which he believed they should have done. “It makes me feel like the school district is sweeping this under the rug,” he said.  “Georgetown ISD has had a least a few suicides in the last five years resulting from bullying. … I don’t have that concern for my daughter, but I’m sure other parents didn’t think their kids were suicidal, either.” >> Related: N.J. school district’s anti-bullying director fired for alleged bullying The Georgetown school district didn’t respond to a request for comment Friday.  According to the school’s report, Ranco’s daughter “was a victim of more than one incident of racially harassing conduct from classmates.” Read more here.  
    Vodka makes a spash with its ad 
    Sometimes you have to give the  marketing men and women credit for making us laugh.  Smirnoff Vodka’s ad pokes fun at the debate over Russia and manages to add a twist of lime.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.