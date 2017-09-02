Listen Live
National
Father acquitted of murder in child's hot car death
Close

Father acquitted of murder in child's hot car death

5 Ways to Prevent Hot Car Deaths

Father acquitted of murder in child's hot car death

By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

DES MOINES, Iowa -  The father of 13 children who was acquitted Friday of all charges in the hot car death of his six-month-old son has a message to those who still think he's a murderer.

Lance Williams told KCCI that people can say bad things about him on Facebook, but that they should also "advocate for legislation." Williams believes that a car with a built-in baby monitor could have saved the life of his son, Tyrese.

Williams was facing a murder charge stemming from the June 11, 2016, incident. Williams said he accidentally left Tyrese in his car, went inside his barber shop and fell asleep. When he awoke, he raced outside to his car, but he could not revive his son, KCCI reported.

>> Read more trending news

Judge Michael Huppert cleared Williams of all charges, saying the state failed to show that Williams acted in a knowing or reckless manner.

Tyrese's mother and her family were disappointed and upset by the ruling, KCCI reported. Tyrese's grandmother told KCCI that Williams told so many lies that it was difficult to believe Tyrese's death was an accident.

Williams told KCCI that he would never intentionally harm any of his children, and while he can't bring Tyrese back, he "can do better for the rest of them."

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Trump considering move to end trade agreement with South Korea
    Trump considering move to end trade agreement with South Korea
    Continuing to push against other nations over trade deals that he feels are unfair to American workers, President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that he has been speaking to top aides about ending a trade agreement with South Korea, and that he may make that move as early as next week. Asked during a stop in Texas – where he seeing damage from Hurricane Harvey – if he was talking with advisers about such a move regarding South Korea, Mr. Trump said yes. “I am,” the President said during a Saturday stop in Houston. “It is very much on my mind.” Trump administration weighs withdrawal from South Korea trade pact https://t.co/roXqPhZSbq — WSJ Europe (@WSJeurope) September 3, 2017 Foreign policy experts quickly panned the idea, with news of the possible trade tiff with South Korea coming amid lingering tensions with North Korea, which has made more and more noise in recent days again about its nuclear weapons program. “Pulling out of US-S. Korea trade pact a truly bad idea,” said foreign policy expert Richard Haass, who argued it would weaken the U.S. alliance with South Korea at a crucial time. On Saturday, North Korean state media claimed that Kim Jong Un had personally inspected a hydrogen bomb being loaded onto a long range missile. The President’s trade threat drew an immediate rebuke from Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE). Historically, American agriculture has been the most consistent advocate for free trade. @BenSasse of Nebraska in this tradition. https://t.co/0GWbnuwK1H — Walter Russell Mead (@wrmead) September 2, 2017 “The President and Nebraska have a basic disagreement about trade,” Sasse said in a written statement. “His Administration holds 18th-century views of trade as a zero-sum game,” Sasse added. “I side with our farmers and ranchers who are feeding the world now.” While Mr. Trump has made changing trade agreements central to his plans in the Oval Office, such talk has faced criticism not only from agriculture, but also general business interests, as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups have urged the President not to terminate agreements with Korea, or the NAFTA trade deal with Canada and Mexico. “We need to open markets abroad in order to support our businesses and create jobs here at home,” the Chamber argued in a public campaign rolled out earlier this summer. The #FacesofTrade: We tell the story of how #trade and #NAFTA benefit Americans https://t.co/n3Dl6ZMS8W pic.twitter.com/HYDjwURuqE — U.S. Chamber (@USChamber) September 2, 2017 But for Mr. Trump – and a lot of his supporters – the issue is one of fairness, as critics of the Korean trade deal believe that South Korea gets the edge on U.S. workers and industries. The President could trigger a six month withdrawal from the pact, which would then likely bring about higher tariffs from both countries on certain products, making those more expensive, and less able to compete in the marketplace.
  • Nevada to use fentanyl as execution drug in death penalty cases
    Nevada to use fentanyl as execution drug in death penalty cases
    Nevada will begin using fentanyl as a means to execute criminals who have been sentenced to death.  >> Read more trending news Fentanyl will be part of a drug cocktail that includes sedative diazepam, commonly sold as valium, and the muscle relaxer cisatrcurium, CNN reported. Fentanyl has been the drug central in the rise of deaths in the opioid crisis that’s hit the U.S. and the Dayton, Ohio, area, which has been affected more than any region in the country. Josh Bloom, a senior director at the American Council on Science and Health, who has no position on the death penalty, said the cocktail was humane, but ironic.  “You got something that’s killing hundreds of people a day across the United States,” Bloom said, according to CNN. “And you got prisons who can’t get death penalty drugs, so they’re turning to the drug that’s killing hundreds of people across the United States.” The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the social justice system, said medical professionals have said the new injection cocktail doesn’t make sense. “You don’t need valium if you have fentanyl,” Susi Vassallo of New York University said to TMP writer Maurice Chammah. She was one of several medical professionals quoted by The Marshall Project, questioning the drug selection. States have struggled to find execution drugs after pharmaceutical companies stopped manufacturing them.  Read more at CNN.
  • Clean the World Foundation donates kits to help victims of Hurricane Harvey
    Clean the World Foundation donates kits to help victims of Hurricane Harvey
    Clean the World Foundation in Orlando is gearing up to provide relief hygiene kits to the victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.   Over 300 volunteers have shown up since Thursday to assist in putting together kits. Many more are expected over the course of the next few days, but more volunteers are needed.   Another vital way to help is to provide financial assistance. The donations will go to purchasing supplies for the kits and to ship them out to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.   Clean the world has already sent over 12,000 kits out to Houston. The goal is to send over 60,000 kits by Wednesday.   To those who want to volunteer, the volunteer center will be open with special hours on the following remaining days:    -Tuesday, September 5th from 8AM to 5PM  -Wednesday, September 6th TBD    For more information on how you can help, visit the website at:  https://cleantheworld.org/hurricane-harvey-relief/
  • Georgia military vet ambushed, killed by masked men inside his garage
    Georgia military vet ambushed, killed by masked men inside his garage
    Police are searching for three men who shot and killed a disabled Marine veteran in Stone Mountain, Georgia, early Friday. Police said that Phillip Lamar Davis, 47, was getting ready to take his wife to work around 6 a.m. Friday when he opened the garage door and three masked men came from the side and ambushed them. >> Read more trending news Police believe the men’s intent was a home invasion. When they confronted the couple, police say Davis tried to protect his wife and push them away, sparking a struggle, during which Davis was shot. His wife took off and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help. “She was just screaming, ‘There's gunshots, there's gunshots. Get here right now,’” the wife’s sister, Daphne Sinclair, said. “She heard the gunshots and she ran to a neighbor’s house saying, ‘Call 911.’” The home invaders took off empty-handed. Police brought in K-9 units to help search for the men. “We are trying to track scents of the suspects to see which directions they may have gone,” DeKalb County Police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said. Family members said the couple were high school sweethearts and got married a little over a year ago. “Like they say, you never think it’s going to happen to your family, but it did,” Lorenzo Sinclair, the wife’s father, said. Sinclair said they want to see the men behind this attack brought to justice.
  • After being downgraded, Irma is again a major hurricane 
    After being downgraded, Irma is again a major hurricane 
    As of 10 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Irma is once again a Category 3 storm, after being downgraded Friday morning.   The National Hurricane Center said Irma has maximum winds of 120 miles per hour and has taken a westward turn.   While attention remains on Texas and the destruction left by Hurricane Harvey, powerful Hurricane Irma is intensifying in the open Atlantic and poses a major threat to the Caribbean and potentially to the United States next week.   With the storm still five days away from the outermost Caribbean islands, there is still a lot of uncertainty about where it will go.
