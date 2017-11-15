Family of teen who vanished 28 years ago begs for answers

Holding a vigil Tuesday night, family and friends retraced the last known steps missing Brockton teen Jennifer Fay took before disappearing 28 years ago.

In a vigil that has become an annual event, loved-ones lit candles, said a prayer and set out on their solemn walk.

The family spoke to Boston 25 News, begging anyone with information about Jennifer’s disappearance to come forward.

“Jennifer was very happy-go-lucky,” her mother, Dottie McLean, said. “She loved all her friends, and she trusted them all. And I believe somebody she trusted took her.”

On Nov. 14, 1989, Jennifer left her Brockton house to meet up with friends and never returned home. With few clues and barely any answers over the years, Jennifer’s family began working with a team of private investigators, who took on the case free of charge about 12 years ago.

Lead investigator Michelle Littlefield told Boston 25 News the team has uncovered much of what happened to Jennifer, but they need people who have been holding onto answers for nearly three decades to step up and corroborate the team’s information.

“She visited a store, a corner store, she returned home briefly for a sweater, and then she walked to the end of an adjoining street to meet friends, and from there she disappeared,” Littlefield said. “I am convinced that Jennifer never left her neighborhood that night, and people know where she is. People know what happened, and it’s time. They need to come forward.”

In their hearts, Jennifer’s family believes she is not alive. Her sister, Yvette, who was 11 years old when Jennifer disappeared, said losing her big sister and best friend has been unbearable.

“We’re never going to stop until we find out what happened, where it happened, why it happened, everything. I want to know everything,” she said. “It’s so hard, because when somebody does lose somebody… at least they know where their loved-ones are. And we don’t have that, and it’s got to stop.”

Investigators urge anyone with information to call 508-328-9285.

A reward is being offered for information leading to Jennifer’s location.

More information about Jennifer’s disappearance can be found here: http://www.jenniferlynnfayfoundation.org/The-Fay-Investigation-Team.html.