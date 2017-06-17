Family seeks live-in nanny for their ‘haunted’ house 

If you are a nanny and are not easily spooked, a couple from Great Britain wants your application.

A family of four living in Scottish Borders is seeking a live-in nanny, WABC reported. The job description seems rather routine: preparing breakfast, getting the kids ready for school, dropping them off and picking them up. The job pays the equivalent of $64,000 annually, with 28 vacation days.

Oh, there’s one catch: the house the family has lived in for the past 10 years is supposedly haunted, and has scared off five nannies in the last year.

According to the job posting, the parents said: “We were told (the house) was ‘haunted’ when we bought it, but we kept our minds open.”

The nannies who left cited “supernatural incidents” as the reason, “including strange noises, broken glass and furniture moving.”

The family continued that while they personally had not seen any supernatural occurrences, they wanted to be as “up front as possible to find the right person.”

Get those résumés ready.