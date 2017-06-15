Family of 4 says their lives were threatened during road rage incident

A family of four says they thought they were going to die Sunday night in Framingham, Massachusetts, when another driver pulled a knife on them in what police say was a case of road rage.

The family asked not to be identified, but said they were out celebrating their teenage son’s birthday when the driver of another car started taunting them.

“The car in front of us decided to go really slow, like 17 mph, throwing us the finger from back window,” the mom said.

The incident happened near Route 9 in Framingham on a one-lane road. The dad admits he got upset and yelled at the other driver.

“I swore at him. I said ‘You're endangering my family. What is your problem?” he said.

After several minutes, both drivers pulled into the parking lot of the Men’s Warehouse in Framingham.

“Two young men get out of the car, one had a knife, came over to my son’s side,” the dad said. “He wielded the knife at my son, then came around and wielded it at me.”

The father eventually left the parking lot while calling police. Minutes later officers found the other car.

The passenger in the car was identified as Nestor Martino. When questioned by police the 28-year-old allegedly said he was upset that the other driver had yelled at his friends.

Police say Martino also admitted that "he made a mistake and is embarrassed, because he just got out of church."

Martino is being held on bail.