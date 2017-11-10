Family’s pony fatally shot in head at close range, authorities say

Although 25 inches tall, Chicken Nugget was larger than life.

>> Read more trending news

The pony with dwarfism was the Brett family’s companion for eight years until Wednesday when someone broke into their ranch and shot him in the head at close range, according to authorities.

"There is no mistaking that they did it out of hatred," Kylee Brett told the Houston Chronicle. “Really all we want is some kind of justice.”

The family awoke to find him dead and buried him later that morning.

The Liberty County Game Warden is investigating, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office told the Chronicle.

When he was born, Chicken Nugget was intended to be a therapy animal. However, his medical condition made him too fragile to work, according to the Chronicle.

Chicken Nugget was well-known in town.

“(He was a) local celebrity, local favorite,” Brett told KPRC. “People came and took their pictures with him.”