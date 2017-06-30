Family of man killed files lawsuit against Venus Williams

UPDATE, 11:50 a.m.: Attorney F. Malcolm Cunningham Jr., representing Venus Williams, said he was aware of the lawsuit filed against his client, but he denied to comment further at the moment.

Original story: The family of a man killed in a wreck that they say was caused by tennis star Venus Williams has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her.

Jerome Barson, 78, died on June 22 because of injuries cased by a crash involving Williams on June 9 in front of the BallenIsles Country Club. A Palm Beach Gardens police report found Williams to be at fault for violating a right of way.

Now, the deceased’s daughter is suing Williams for the death of her husband, which, she claims in the suit, was caused “as a result of the negligence” of Williams.

Williams told police she was leaving the Steeplechase community south of BallenIsles and crossing Northlake Boulevard when traffic forced her to stop while blocking a lane outside BallenIsles. That’s when Ester Linda Barson, 68, of The Acreage, who told police she had a green light, T-boned William’s vehicle. Her husband was in the passenger seat and suffered head injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where he later died on his wife’s birthday.

