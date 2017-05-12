Listen Live
Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation
Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation

Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation
Photo Credit: Google
Drake Middle School is located in Arvada, Colorado.

Family: Colorado middle school teacher kills herself during investigation

By: WHIO.com
Photo Credit: Google

A middle school teacher in Colorado allegedly took her life while school officials were investigating a possible relationship involving her and a student. 

>> Read more trending news 

Family members said Gretchen Krohnfeldt, 47, died Tuesday. KCNC reported. Krohnfeldt reportedly killed herself in front of police officers who were approaching her home to question her for the investigation, police sources told KCNC. 

Krohnfeldt, a mother of three children, was placed on leave Monday from her position as a teacher at Drake Middle School in Arvada, Colo., in response to the investigation by police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. 

The station reports on Monday the sheriff’s office was notified of a possible inappropriate relationship between a female employee at the school, later identified as Krohnfeldt, and a male student. An employee said they witnessed an inappropriate interaction between Krohnfeldt and the student months ago, but just reported the incident to authorities this week. 

Arvada police said the relationship began between Krohnfeldt and the student while he was a student at the middle school. The student is now a high school student in Arvada. 

During the investigation, it was alleged that a physical relationship occurred between the two in Krohnfeldt’s home. 

Grief counselors were available at the middle school on Wednesday and would be there for the rest of the week as a resource for both students and staff.

The school sent a letter home to students saying, "Our hearts go out to her family at this painful time."

Krohnfeldt's death is being investigated by the coroner.

