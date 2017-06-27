President Donald Trump has a framed TIME Magazine cover of himself decorating at least four of his golf clubs, two in the United States and two overseas, but according to reports, the cover is fake.

According to a report in The Washington Post, the magazine cover is dated March 1, 2009, and features a full-size image of Trump. The headline reads, “Donald Trump: ‘The Apprentice’ is a television smash!”

Then, in another place the cover, in all caps no less, is the statement: “TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS . . . EVEN TV!”

A reporter visiting one of Trump’s properties recently saw the cover and noticed several discrepancies from normal TIME covers. For one, the red border on the Trump cover was thinner than a normal TIME cover, and it lacks the thin white line that the magazine usually features. The fake cover also features two exclamation points – something that a cover from TIME normally wouldn’t feature.

A Time Magazine with Trump on the cover hangs in his golf clubs. It’s fake. https://t.co/GbabQP5hXQ pic.twitter.com/EFTEcyasRE — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 27, 2017

The Washington Post contacted TIME Magazine to find out if the cover was, in fact, a fake, and the publication revealed that it was not a real magazine cover.

There was no March 1, 2009, TIME Magazine, and on top of that, Trump was not featured on any of the publication’s covers in all of 2009.

The Trump Organization has not responded to requests for comment from The Post, and when they contacted White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to find out why the clubs displayed a fake cover, she replied that they “couldn’t comment on the decor at Trump Golf clubs one way or another.”