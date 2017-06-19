Listen Live
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
77°
H 81
L 75

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
77°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 81° L 75°
  • heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 81° L 75°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 81° L 75°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
5 facts about Juneteenth, marking the last day of slavery
Close

5 facts about Juneteenth, marking the last day of slavery

5 facts about Juneteenth, marking the last day of slavery
Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images
Shackles for slave children are pictured here on display at the New  York Historical Society in 2012 in New York City. A rare handwritten copy of the Thirteenth Amendment, which abolished slavery, was also part of the exhibit. Some states didn’t get the word about the abolition of slavery in 1862. The news didn’t reach Texas until June 19, 1865, with that date being celebrated as Juneteenth.  

5 facts about Juneteenth, marking the last day of slavery

By: Stephanie Toone, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Photo Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Monday marks a pivotal point in American history. One hundred and fifty-two years ago, on June 19, 1865, the last slaves in Texas and, more broadly, in the Confederate South were freed.

>> Read more trending news

Nationally and in southern cities, like Atlanta, the day has traditionally been celebrated with parades, plays and other festivities that honor the African-American culture that developed during and after slavery.

Steve Schaefer/Special to the AJC
Actress Jasmine waters (R) and Anterior leverett (C) act out a scene about the lives of newly liberated slaves at the Atlanta History Center, Saturday during the center's Juneteenth Jubilee onJune 17, 2017. Juneteenth is a celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 
Close

Slavery re-enactment

Photo Credit: Steve Schaefer/Special to the AJC
Actress Jasmine waters (R) and Anterior leverett (C) act out a scene about the lives of newly liberated slaves at the Atlanta History Center, Saturday during the center's Juneteenth Jubilee onJune 17, 2017. Juneteenth is a celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 

Here are 5 answers to some of the questions about Juneteenth:

Didn’t the Emancipation Proclamation end slavery years earlier?

Yes and No. Abraham Lincoln made slavery illegal with the Emancipation Proclamation on September 22, 1862, which became federal law on January 1, 1863. However, it took nearly two-and-half years for that message to be relayed to Texas.

How did Juneteenth begin? 

On June 19, 1865, Major Gen. Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas, to inform a reluctant community that President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier had freed the slaves and to press locals to comply with his directive. On this day, Granger announced “General Order No. 3.”

Prior to Granger’s declaration, there was an estimated 250,000 slaves residing in Texas, according to historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

What caused the delay in Texans receiving this news?

 

Some have noted that Texas geographic isolation may have played a role in the delay. According to Juneteenth.com, some accounts place the delay on a messenger who was murdered on his way to Texas with the news, while others say the news was deliberately withheld.

Even with the order, slavery did not end in Texas overnight, according to report by Gates. Many slave owners traveled to Texas with their slaves to escape regulations enforced by the Union Army in other states for some time.

Why is it called Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a combination of "June" and "nineteenth," in honor of the day that Granger announced the abolition of slavery in Texas. The day is also called Freedom Day.

>> Related: Quiz: Slavery in the U.S.

How are people honoring Juneteenth today?

While parades and festivals took place over the weekend, today several people across social media have created tributes to keep the history of Juneteenth alive.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Man barricaded in Winter Garden home surrenders
    Man barricaded in Winter Garden home surrenders
    A man barricaded himself inside a Winter Garden home prompting a standoff just after noon, Monday, Orange County deputies said. Winter Garden police said that Orange County deputies were serving a warrant when the man barricaded himself inside a home on the 1100 block of Lincoln Trail. Deputies said the man surrendered peacefully several hours later. 
  • London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    One person is dead and 10 others were wounded after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, The Associated Press reports.  >> PHOTOS: Van plows into crowd outside London mosque in apparent terror attack >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Tropical Update: Gulf Coast residents may be put on alert soon
    Tropical Update: Gulf Coast residents may be put on alert soon
    Residents from the Southeast Texas coast to the Florida Panhandle need to pay attention to a massive, but still unorganized tropical system moving into the Gulf of Mexico. It has an 80% chance of developing in 48 hours and could be a threat later in the week. In their 2 p.m. advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters reported that the storm is generating heavy rain across Florida and the Keys.  A hurricane hunter plane was scheduled to fly into the storm today and could report whether it has organized.
  • Dyer thanks city workers for assistance in Pulse anniversary events
    Dyer thanks city workers for assistance in Pulse anniversary events
    Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he “was completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support” during the first anniversary of the June 12 Pulse nightclub shootings. He took time today during the city council meeting to thank city workers who help to stage public events. “So many of the things that get done, get done without notice,” he pointed out. Public safety, transportation and park employees all worked to make sure the events at Lake Eola Park and other locales went off smoothly, he noted. City Commissioner Patty Sheehan received applause at the meeting for her work with the LGBT community.
  • 5 facts about Juneteenth, marking the last day of slavery
    5 facts about Juneteenth, marking the last day of slavery
    Monday marks a pivotal point in American history. One hundred and fifty-two years ago, on June 19, 1865, the last slaves in Texas and, more broadly, in the Confederate South were freed. >> Read more trending news Nationally and in southern cities, like Atlanta, the day has traditionally been celebrated with parades, plays and other festivities that honor the African-American culture that developed during and after slavery. Here are 5 answers to some of the questions about Juneteenth: Didn’t the Emancipation Proclamation end slavery years earlier? Yes and No. Abraham Lincoln made slavery illegal with the Emancipation Proclamation on September 22, 1862, which became federal law on January 1, 1863. However, it took nearly two-and-half years for that message to be relayed to Texas. How did Juneteenth begin?  On June 19, 1865, Major Gen. Gordon Granger came to Galveston, Texas, to inform a reluctant community that President Abraham Lincoln two years earlier had freed the slaves and to press locals to comply with his directive. On this day, Granger announced “General Order No. 3.” Prior to Granger’s declaration, there was an estimated 250,000 slaves residing in Texas, according to historian Henry Louis Gates, Jr. What caused the delay in Texans receiving this news?   Some have noted that Texas geographic isolation may have played a role in the delay. According to Juneteenth.com, some accounts place the delay on a messenger who was murdered on his way to Texas with the news, while others say the news was deliberately withheld. Even with the order, slavery did not end in Texas overnight, according to report by Gates. Many slave owners traveled to Texas with their slaves to escape regulations enforced by the Union Army in other states for some time. Why is it called Juneteenth? Juneteenth is a combination of 'June' and 'nineteenth,' in honor of the day that Granger announced the abolition of slavery in Texas. The day is also called Freedom Day. >> Related: Quiz: Slavery in the U.S. How are people honoring Juneteenth today? While parades and festivals took place over the weekend, today several people across social media have created tributes to keep the history of Juneteenth alive.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.