Listen Live
heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
74°
H 92°
L 72°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
74°
Overcast
H 92° L 72°
  • heavy-rain-night Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 92° L 72°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    79°
    Evening
    Mostly Sunny. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Facebook accused of helping advertisers target 'insecure' teens
Close

Facebook accused of helping advertisers target 'insecure' teens

Facebook Concert Quiz May Reveal Answer to Security Questions

Facebook accused of helping advertisers target 'insecure' teens

By: Fiza Pirani, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Facebook is doing damage control after a new report suggests the company helped advertisers target teens based on their emotional state.

A 23-page leaked report from an Australian newspaper included a presentation to a bank that showed Facebook's ability to identify when young users are feeling especially insecure, stressed, anxious or overwhelmed and outlined “moments when young people need a confidence boost,” the paper reported.

>> RELATED: ‘10 concerts’ Facebook meme may reveal answer to security questions, professor says 

“Anticipatory emotions are more likely to be expressed early in the week, while reflective emotions increase on the weekend. Monday to Thursday is about building confidence; the weekend is for broadcasting achievements,” authors of the report wrote.

According to Forbes, parts of the document written by Facebook employees Andy Sinn and David Fernandez focused on body image and weight loss and how image-recognition tools are used on Instagram and Facebook.

>> Read more trending news

The Australian paper argued the world’s biggest social network is collecting “psychological insights” on teens based on internal Facebook data.

In response to the criticism, Facebook said it does not target anyone based on their emotional state and someone feeling depressed would not receive different ads compared to someone feeling happy.

>> On AJC.com: The more you use Facebook, the worse you feel, study says

“We have opened an investigation to understand the process failure and improve our oversight. We will undertake disciplinary and other processes as appropriate,” Facebook told the paper.

Close

Facebook accused of helping advertisers target 'insecure' teens

Later, the company released a separate statement:

“On May 1, 2017, The Australian posted a story regarding research done by Facebook and subsequently shared with an advertiser. The premise of the article is misleading. Facebook does not offer tools to target people based on their emotional state.

The analysis done by an Australian researcher was intended to help marketers understand how people express themselves on Facebook. It was never used to target ads and was based on data that was anonymous and aggregated.

Facebook has an established process to review the research we perform. This research did not follow that process, and we are reviewing the details to correct the oversight.”

>> On Boston25News.com: AG: Companies can't target ads to women in abortion clinics

This isn’t the first time Facebook has been in hot water for targeting users.

In 2014, according to MarketWatch, Facebook targeted nearly 700,000 users without their knowledge as part of a psychological experiment to determine if their emotional state changed based on how much positive or negative content they consumed on their news feeds.

Related

(Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Close

Facebook

Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
(Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Professor: ‘10 concerts’ Facebook meme may reveal answer to security questions

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • U.S. issues terrorism-related travel alert for Europe
    U.S. issues terrorism-related travel alert for Europe
    Incidents in France, Russia, Sweden and the United Kingdom have prompted the U.S Department of State to issue a travel alert Monday. >> Read more trending news The department said the Islamic State group, al-Qaida and their affiliates retain the 'ability and to plan and execute' attacks in Europe. The alert also said citizens should be especially vigilant at large, high profile events, particularly during the summer travel season. Travel alerts are usually related to a short-term event. This includes political unrest, strikes or violence by terrorists. The last terror alert was for Europe was issued in November 2016. The warning issued Monday expires September 1, 2017. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Cocoa beach pier bar opens; named for late daughter of Westgate Resorts founder
    Cocoa beach pier bar opens; named for late daughter of Westgate Resorts founder
    Victoria “Rikki” Siegel died almost two years ago of an opioid overdose, but told her parents she always wanted to move to Cocoa Beach and operate a barefoot bar. Monday, they dedicated the Rikki Tiki Bar in her honor. It’s at the end of the iconic pier that juts 800 feet out into the Atlantic Ocean. Westgate Resorts, owned by her father David, purchased the pier in 2014 and have spent more than $4 million to improve it and restore it to its original glory. The new tavern spans the end of the Pier and includes table and bar seating for over 100 guests, a thatched roof covering the entire deck and, for the first time, food service, according to Westgate Resorts.
  • EMS: 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at University of Texas
    EMS: 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing at University of Texas
    One person is dead and three others have been taken to the hospital after a reported stabbing on the University of Texas campus Monday afternoon, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. >> Read more trending news University of Texas Police Chief David Carter identified the suspect in the attack as 20-year-old UT student Kendrex J. White. >> See the latest from the Austin American-Statesman
  • State drops resisting arrest charge against Markeith Loyd
    State drops resisting arrest charge against Markeith Loyd
    The state dropped a charge of resisting arrest against murder suspect Markeith Loyd on Friday afternoon. Prosecutors saying the charge of resisting a law enforcement officer without violence was unwarranted. The document was filed on behalf of State Attorney Brad King by Assistant State Attorney Richard Karl Buxman. King replaced State Attorney Aramis Ayala after Governor Scott removed her from the case after she announced that she would never seek the death penalty. Loyd is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton. He was captured in Orange County following a nine-day manhunt.
  • Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas
    Paramedic shot while responding to call in Dallas
    Dallas' mayor says two bodies have been found in a home, including the body of a person suspected of shooting a paramedic. Mayor Mike Rawlings said during a news conference that a police robot found the bodies as authorities scoured a Dallas neighborhood following the shooting. Earlier, a paramedic with the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department was injured Monday morning when a man opened fire on first responders before fleeing from authorities. >> Read more trending news﻿ Rawlings says the paramedic is out of surgery and in intensive care. The mayor says the civilian is also in intensive care, but no other details were released. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.