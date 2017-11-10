Numerous people at Orlando International Airport on Friday reported there was a panic caused by a noise initially thought to be a gunshot.

The Orlando Police Department, however, said on Twitter that no shots had been fired and it was only "a loud sound that startled people."

The department later said on Twitter that the noise was caused by a lithium battery inside a camera that exploded.

The bag the camera was in started to smolder, but no one was injured, the Police Department tweet said.

The incident did not pose any danger to people at the airport, the department's Twitter post said.

Regardless, photos given to WFTV showed a normally busy terminal that was completely empty.

A video showed people evacuating trams at the airport.

Orlando International Airport posted on Twitter that the incident was being investigated and details would be released when they became available.

Numerous flights were delayed due to the incident.

UPDATE: Again, NO shots were fired at MCO. A lithium battery in a camera exploded in a bag; that was the noise people heard. The bag was smoldering; no one hurt. Thank you for helping us get the word out. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 10, 2017

ALERT: There has been NO shooting at Orlando International Airport. There was a loud sound that startled people, but no shots fired, no danger to public. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 10, 2017