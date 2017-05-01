Evander Holyfield's son arrested on drug charges

Elijah Holyfield, a University of Georgia running back and the son of former boxing legend Evander Holyfield, was arrested on drug charges early Monday.

Holyfield was arrested in Athens on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related objects and marijuana possession, less than 1 oz., according to 960 The Ref.

Holyfield was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail jail at 3:19 a.m. ET. He was released less than an hour later at 4:08 a.m. ET.

