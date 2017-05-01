Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
73°
H 92°
L 73°

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
73°
Clear
H 92° L 73°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Evening
    Mostly Cloudy. H 92° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Morning
    Thunderstorms. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

National
Evander Holyfield's son arrested on drug charges
Close

Evander Holyfield's son arrested on drug charges

Evander Holyfield's son arrested on drug charges
Photo Credit: Athens-Clarke County Jail
Elijah Holyfield was arrested Monday, May 1, 2017, in Athens on two misdemeanor drug charges. (Athens-Clarke County Jail)

Evander Holyfield's son arrested on drug charges

By: WSBTV.com
Photo Credit: Athens-Clarke County Jail

CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. -  Elijah Holyfield, a University of Georgia running back and the son of former boxing legend Evander Holyfield, was arrested on drug charges early Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Holyfield was arrested in Athens on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug-related objects and marijuana possession, less than 1 oz., according to 960 The Ref.

Holyfield was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail jail at 3:19 a.m. ET. He was released less than an hour later at 4:08 a.m. ET.

Visit WSBTV.com for the latest on this developing story.

Related

October 15 2016: Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield (13) makes a catch while warming up prior to kickoff. The Vanderbilt Commodores defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 17-16 at Sanford stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Close

Elijah Holyfield

Photo Credit: Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
October 15 2016: Georgia Bulldogs running back Elijah Holyfield (13) makes a catch while warming up prior to kickoff. The Vanderbilt Commodores defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 17-16 at Sanford stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Charles Mitchell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Photos: Mitt Romney, Evander Holyfield box for charity

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Ryan Seacrest is officially named Kelly Ripa’s new ‘Live’ co-host
    Ryan Seacrest is officially named Kelly Ripa’s new ‘Live’ co-host
    It’s official. Radio and TV personality Ryan Seacrest will be permanently joining Kelly Ripa as her new ‘Live’ co-host.Ripa made the annoucement Monday morning during her show.Seacrest has co-hosted with Ripa in the past as she searched for a new TV partner since Michael Strahan exited the show. Other contenders for the position included Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage, and Anderson Cooper.The former ‘American Idol’ host will join Ripa weekdays starting at 9 a.m.  
  • Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
    Kelly Ripa teases new co-host for upcoming episode of ‘Live!’
    Kelly Ripa is reportedly going to announce a new, permanent co-host for “Live! With Kelly,” according to Variety. Ripa hinted to the big announcement on April 30 when she teased fans with a video of herself holding a mug that read, “Live with Kelly and ?.” >> Read more trending news After taking a big, long sip from the mug, Ripa said, “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me.” She captioned the video, “We’re going to need a bigger mug.” Ripa has spent the past year cycling through several guest co-hosts, including fan favorites Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Fred Savage, Jerry O’Connell and “Live with Kelly and YOU” winner Richard Curtis since her former co-host Michael Strahan left for a full-time gig on “Good Morning America.” Strahan’s final day was May 13, 2016, after his controversial departure announcement was rumored to make waves with the longtime ABC veteran. After he announced he was leaving, Ripa added a few extra days onto a preplanned vacation to “process” the news and when she returned, she addressed the viewers at home and said the news “started a much greater conversation about communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace.” Tune in to hear who is taking a full-time seat next to Ripa when “Live! With Kelly” airs on Monday at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.
  • Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Beer-drinking gunman killed in deadly San Diego mass shooting, police say
    Police have shot and killed a gunman who opened fire at an apartment complex pool in San Diego, shooting seven people, police said. One of the victims, a woman, has died, The Associated Press reported early Monday. >> Watch the police news conference here According to KMFB-TV, San Diego police responded to the La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex Sunday evening after receiving multiple reports of an active shooter.  A witness told KSWB that the gunman looked 'pretty relaxed' and had 'a beer in one hand and a gun in the other.'  >> Read more trending news Police said that when officers arrived, the suspect aimed his gun at them, KMFB reported. Police then opened fire, killing him, authorities said. The suspect was later identified as 49-year-old Peter Selis, police said, according to the AP. The victims included four African-American women, two African-American men and a Hispanic man, the AP reported. Read more here.
  • GALLERY: SpaceX launch photos
    GALLERY: SpaceX launch photos
  • Woman loses part of leg to shark attack, witnesses say
    Woman loses part of leg to shark attack, witnesses say
    A California woman is recovering after a shark attack at a San Diego County beach. The woman was wading in the water at San Onofre State Beach when she was attacked, The Associated Press reported. One witness said that the back of her leg was missing. >> Read more trending news Thomas Williams, who had recently passed his EMT training test, jumped in to help the woman. “If she didn’t receive immediate care, it was life-threatening,” Williams told The Orange County Register. Rescuers used a rubber surfboard leash to stop the bleeding as they waited for emergency responders to arrive, The AP reported. The woman was flown to an area hospital. Her condition has not been released. There had been several shark sightings in the area recently. Shark experts believe it was caused by either a great white or a seven-gill shark, The AP reported.
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.