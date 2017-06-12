Eric, Lara Trump celebrate baby shower with family and friends

A new baby Trump is going to be here before we know it.
Over the weekend, Eric and Lara Trump celebrated their unborn baby with at a baby shower while surrounded by family and friends. The couple gathered at Altesi Ristorante in the Upper West Side in New York City, and partygoers shared some of the fun on social media.
Ivanka Trump, Ivana Trump and former “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault were among the guests to shower the soon-to-be parents.
“I’m so blessed,” Lara Trump wrote on Instagram along with a photo gallery.
Ahead of the party, the mommy-to-be shared a sweet snap with her own mother.
“Baby shower bound with my mom,” she wrote.
>> Related: Mom-to-be Serena Williams shows off her growing baby bump while posing alongside her own mother
#TrumpTrain please join me in congratulating my dear friends @LaraLeaTrump and @EricTrump! #BabyBoyOnTheWay— OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) June 10, 2017
pic.twitter.com/EU4yfEc6Xi
Before celebrating her baby shower, Lara Trump was in Washington, D.C. to bring the baby to say hello to grandpa Donald Trump.
“It was beautiful in D.C. yesterday! So happy the baby and I had time to swing by and say hello to grandpa! #ThreeMonthsToGo,” she captioned a photo that was taken outside of the White House.
The baby will be born in a few months.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself