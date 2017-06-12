Listen Live
National
Eric, Lara Trump celebrate baby shower with family and friends
Close

Eric, Lara Trump celebrate baby shower with family and friends

Eric, Lara Trump celebrate baby shower with family and friends
Photo Credit: Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images
Eric Trump and Lara Trump attend the 9th Annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational Auction & Dinner at Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 21, 2015 in Briarcliff Manor, New York. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

Eric, Lara Trump celebrate baby shower with family and friends

By: Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

A new baby Trump is going to be here before we know it.

Over the weekend, Eric and Lara Trump celebrated their unborn baby with at a baby shower while surrounded by family and friends. The couple gathered at Altesi Ristorante in the Upper West Side in New York City, and partygoers shared some of the fun on social media.

Ivanka Trump, Ivana Trump and former “Apprentice” star Omarosa Manigault were among the guests to shower the soon-to-be parents.

“I’m so blessed,” Lara Trump wrote on Instagram along with a photo gallery.

I'm so blessed! #BestBabyShowerEver (: @realoscarlopez )

A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on

Ahead of the party, the mommy-to-be shared a sweet snap with her own mother.

“Baby shower bound with my mom,” she wrote.

Baby shower bound with my mom!

A post shared by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on

Before celebrating her baby shower, Lara Trump was in Washington, D.C. to bring the baby to say hello to grandpa Donald Trump.

“It was beautiful in D.C. yesterday! So happy the baby and I had time to swing by and say hello to grandpa! #ThreeMonthsToGo,” she captioned a photo that was taken outside of the White House.

The baby will be born in a few months.

