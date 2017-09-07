Listen Live
National
Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.
Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.

Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.
Photo Credit: Mike Stewart/AP
This July 21, 2012, photo shows Equifax Inc., offices in Atlanta. Credit monitoring company Equifax says a breach exposed social security numbers and other data from about 143 million Americans. The Atlanta-based company said Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, that "criminals" exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Equifax reports massive data breach that could affect 143 million in U.S.

By: Scott Trubey, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

ATLANTA -  Credit reporting and technology company Equifax said Thursday a “cyber security incident” may have exposed the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers.

The data that might have been accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses. The company also said driver’s license numbers might also have been exposed. The unauthorized access also compromised some personal information for an undisclosed number of residents of the United Kingdom and Canada, Equifax said.

Unauthorized access to the information occurred from mid-May to July, the company said, and was discovered by the company on July 29. Equifax, which is based in Atlanta, engaged a outside cybersecurity firm to investigate, the company said.

“This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes,” Equifax Chairman and CEO Richard F. Smith said in a  Thursday news release. “We pride ourselves on being a leader in managing and protecting data, and we are conducting a thorough review of our overall security operations. We also are focused on consumer protection and have developed a comprehensive portfolio of services to support all U.S. consumers, regardless of whether they were impacted by this incident.”

The company has set up a website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, for additional information and to access credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

Equifax said it would provide a free package of credit monitoring and ID protection services at no cost, which Smith called an unprecedented step

A video statement from Smith was uploaded to Equifax’s YouTube page and is below:

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

    Credit reporting and technology company Equifax said Thursday a "cyber security incident" may have exposed the personal information of 143 million U.S. consumers. The data that might have been accessed includes names, Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses. The company also said driver's license numbers might also have been exposed. The unauthorized access also compromised some personal information for an undisclosed number of residents of the United Kingdom and Canada, Equifax said. >> Read more trending news Unauthorized access to the information occurred from mid-May to July, the company said, and was discovered by the company on July 29. Equifax, which is based in Atlanta, engaged a outside cybersecurity firm to investigate, the company said. "This is clearly a disappointing event for our company, and one that strikes at the heart of who we are and what we do. I apologize to consumers and our business customers for the concern and frustration this causes," Equifax Chairman and CEO Richard F. Smith said in a  Thursday news release. "We pride ourselves on being a leader in managing and protecting data, and we are conducting a thorough review of our overall security operations. We also are focused on consumer protection and have developed a comprehensive portfolio of services to support all U.S. consumers, regardless of whether they were impacted by this incident." The company has set up a website, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, for additional information and to access credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Equifax said it would provide a free package of credit monitoring and ID protection services at no cost, which Smith called an unprecedented step.  A video statement from Smith was uploaded to Equifax's YouTube page and is below:
  • World-famous airport ravaged by Hurricane Irma
    World-famous airport ravaged by Hurricane Irma
    An airport famous for its easy to see, low-flying airplanes was left devastated after Hurricane Irma swept through the Caribbean on Wednesday. >> Read more trending news Princess Juliana International Airport, in St. Maarten, the Dutch side of St. Martin island, was inaccessible Wednesday, according to the Royal Netherlands Navy. Officials released a photo taken from a helicopter of the airport after Hurricane Irma slammed through the region with winds topping 175 mph. Nearby buildings appeared to have had their roofs torn off and debris appeared scattered across the airport's field. The airport closed Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the storm. The eye of Hurricane Irma passed over St. Martin around 8 a.m. Wednesday, the Miami Herald reported. Photos posted by French weather observatory Kerauos showed sand and debris inside the airport and spread across the tarmac. The airport is popular among visitors who would gather at nearby Maho Beach to watch the planes fly relatively close overhead, The Washington Post reported. Planes landing at or taking off from the airport had to fly low because of the runway's proximity to the shoreline. “It’s just heartbreaking to see the airport, the homes and hotels in ruins,” Julie Young, a Virginia resident who visited St. Martin in June, told The Washington Post. “The Maho Beach plane-watching was spectacular.” Dutch officials told The Associated Press that at least one person was killed in St. Maarten as a result of Irma.  Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Irma was a storm of “epic proportions” that left “wide-scale destruction of infrastructure, houses and businesses,” according to the AP. “Houses are under water, cars are floating through the streets, inhabitants are sitting in the dark, in ruined houses and are cut off from the outside world,” Rutte said after a meeting of the government’s crisis committee. The island territory is home to about 40,000 people.
  • With eye on Irma, Senate easily approves $15 billion package of Harvey relief aid
    With eye on Irma, Senate easily approves $15 billion package of Harvey relief aid
    After almost doubling the size of an initial aid bill for victims of Hurricane Harvey, the Senate on Thursday moved with bipartisan speed to approve $15.25 billion in new disaster aid money, what may be only the first installment in what could be an expensive recovery tab for areas along the Texas Gulf Coast. The bill must go back to the House for final approval, before being sent to the President’s desk. The Senate vote was 80-17. The original House bill had $7.85 billion to help with disaster efforts at FEMA and the Small Business Administration; the Senate bill added a separate $7.4 billion for emergency housing efforts. “I want the Senate to be forewarned, that this $15 billion package, this is only temporary,” said Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL), as he made clear that disaster needs from a possible strike by Hurricane Irma would require more Congressional action to ensure that FEMA has enough aid resources. Without action, lawmakers warned that FEMA could run out of disaster funding as early as Friday, and no later than Tuesday. The extra housing money added by the Senate would be targeted for “disaster relief, long-term recovery, restoration of infrastructure and housing, and economic revitalization in the most impacted and distressed areas resulting from a major disaster declared in 2017,” which means it could be used for Harvey or Irma, as well. The Senate vote came a day after President Donald Trump brokered a deal with Congressional Democrats to also include provisions in the Harvey measure that would extend the nation’s borrowing authority (debt limit) into December, along with a temporary funding bill for the federal government. That move by Mr. Trump was bitterly denounced by a number of GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill. “This is an embarrassing moment for a Republican controlled Congress and a Republican controlled administration,” said Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who tried but failed to block the debt limit increase and the stopgap budget. The Senate voted 72-25 against Sasse’s motion. I am headed to the Senate floor now to discuss my American First amendment to pay for Hurricane spending with cuts to spending overseas. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 7, 2017 Earlier, the Senate voted 87-10 to block a move by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) to force Congress to make cuts to foreign aid programs in order to pay for the $15 billion in disaster relief spending. “Nobody has the courage to say, why don’t we pay for it,” Paul grumbled on the Senate floor, knowing his effort to offset the cost of the aid had little chance of success. Over in the House, Republicans were not pleased with the developments – especially the addition of the debt limit increase and the temporary budget known as a CR, or Continuing Resolution. “I personally think there would probably have been a better way to go about it, I don’t like this deal,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA). Statement by @RepMarkWalker of @RepublicanStudy. #debt #debtceiling pic.twitter.com/flVNsTCvjV — FreedomWorks (@FreedomWorks) September 7, 2017 The Congressional grumbling and the Senate votes came as federal emergency officials turned their focus from Harvey recovery to storm readiness in Florida, as forecasts indicated a possible hit on southern Florida by Sunday morning. Many experts believe a strike like that, could mean a recovery bill even larger than what faces Houston and Texas after Harvey. “We think we’re as well prepared as you could possibly be,” President Trump said to reporters gathered in the Oval Office. President Trump on Hurricane Irma: 'Florida is as well prepared as you can be for this' https://t.co/1N7bWnq9bP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 7, 2017 One uncertainty continued to be with the various hurricane models, which showed everything from a strike on the southwestern side of Florida, to Miami, to a storm that missed Florida entirely.
  • Hurricane Irma: 9 weather terms you should know
    Hurricane Irma: 9 weather terms you should know
    As Florida braces for Hurricane Irma, there are several terms meteorologists will be using that might not be familiar. >> Read more trending news Here are common ones you should know as you keep your eye on the storm’s path:  Feederband Lines or bands of low-level clouds that move (feed) into the upper region of a thunderstorm, usually from the east through south. This term also is used in tropical meteorology to describe spiral-shaped bands of convection surrounding, and moving toward, the center of a tropical cyclone. Squalls When the wind speed increases at least 16 knots and is sustained at 22 knots or more for at least one minute. Storm surge An abnormal rise in sea level accompanying a hurricane or other intense storm. The height is the difference between the normal level of the sea surface and the level that would have occurred in the absence of the cyclone. Storm surge is usually estimated by subtracting the normal or astronomic high tide from the observed storm tide. >> Related: What is storm surge and why is it dangerous? Eyewall An organized band or ring of clouds that surround the eye, or light-wind center of a tropical cyclone. Eyewall and wall cloud are used synonymously. Sustained winds Wind speed determined by averaging observed values over a two-minute period. Computer models Meteorologists use computer models to figure out a storm’s path and its potential path. The models are dictated based on typical weather patterns. Advisory Official information describing all tropical cyclone watches and warnings in effect along with details concerning tropical cyclone locations, intensity and movement, and precautions that should be taken. Hurricane watch An announcement that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are possible. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm force winds. Hurricane warning An announcement that sustained winds of 74 mph or higher are expected somewhere within the specified area in association with a cyclone. Because hurricane preparedness activities become difficult once winds reach tropical storm force, the warning is issued 36 hours in advance. The warning can remain in effect when dangerously high water or high water and waves continue, even though winds may be less than hurricane force.
  • Tennessee sports arena offers free trampolines as beds for the night
    Tennessee sports arena offers free trampolines as beds for the night
    The owners of Quantum Leap Trampoline Sports Arena are sympathetic to the needs of hurricane evacuaees who are finding many hotels booked for the next several days, so they are offering their facility as a place to rest. Click here to reach their Facebook page and learn how to make a reservation. “We have 71 trampolines in our building and at night no one is using them,” explained co-owner Leah Bolton. Since they have hosted trampoline slumber parties, “We just can’t sit by and see them empty at night when we know that people don’t have a place to put their head.” “I know there’s no hotel rooms all the way up through Georgia,” she said.  
