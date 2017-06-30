Elephant escapes from circus museum, roams city streets

An elephant escaped from a circus museum Friday morning and was caught roaming the streets of Baraboo, Wisconsin, according to multiple reports.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was called around 5 a.m. after the elephant was spotted wandering the neighborhood, WKOW reported.
Circus World elephant back home after getting loose in Baraboo neighborhood #WKOW https://t.co/OnAY50iphO pic.twitter.com/YzvLH6glRX— WKOW 27 (@WKOW) June 30, 2017
The elephant had gotten loose from Circus World, WMTV reported, a museum dedicated to circus-related history. The complex hosts live circus performances over the summer and is home to Ringlingville, the original wintering grounds of the Ringling Brothers Circus.
ELEPHANT IN BARBOO: An elephant was wandering through a neighborhood Friday morning. https://t.co/ZuaJX32oA7 pic.twitter.com/8ZdAGc9Gch— nbc15_madison (@nbc15_madison) June 30, 2017
Authorities called circus trainers on Friday morning, and the elephant was returned to Circus World around 5:45 a.m., WMTV reported.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself