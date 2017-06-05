Listen Live
National
Elephant calf arrives month early at Pittsburgh Zoo’s conservation center
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images
An elephant calf, similar to the one pictured, was born earlier than expected at the Pittsburgh Zoo. (pronounced n-doo-lah-mitt-see). (Photo by Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo via Getty Images)

By: WPXI.com
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images

PITTSBURGH -  It was an early arrival for the newest baby at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. 

Seeni, one of the elephants at the zoo’s International Conservation Center in Somerset County delivered a female calf one month early.  

The calf was born May 31. She weighed 184 pounds and was 32 inches at her shoulder. 

>> Read more trending news

“To say that we were shocked when we walked into the barn that morning is understatement,” said Willie Theison, elephant manager at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and International Conservation Center.

According to a news release, Seeni was not producing milk, so zookeepers began to bottle feed the calf. Seeni also didn’t begin to care for the calf, so the decision was made to bring her to the Pittsburgh Zoo in Highland Park, where she will eventually be introduced to the herd, the release said. 

“Our first priority is to make sure the calf remains healthy,” said Dr. Baker. “We will continue to bottle feed her for as long as necessary. We are also watching her closely for any signs of infection so we can react quickly. She is tough, but she is facing a long road ahead.” 

The calf is the fifth calf born at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. All of the calves were fathered by Jackson, the zoo’s bull.  

The calf will not be on exhibit or available for viewing for several months.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Federal contractor arrested for leaking ‘top secret’ Russia document
    Federal contractor arrested for leaking ‘top secret’ Russia document
    A National Security Agency contractor named Reality Winner, 25, has been arrested by the FBI and charged with retaining and transmitting classified national defense information in violation of United States Code 18 U.S.C. § 793(e). That’s according to a press release from the Department of Justice. >> Read more trending news  Winner, who worked for the Pluribus International Corp. and had a “top secret” level clearance, allegedly leaked a detailed NSA report from this month that disclosed extensive Russian cyber operations in the weeks before the 2016 election. She sent the report to The Intercept. >> RELATED: Following revelations that Trump may have leaked to the Russians, European nations may rethink how they communicate with the White House The top-secret report, according to the Intercept, says that Russia “executed a cyberattack on at least one U.S. voting software supplier and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials” in an effort to gain control over the computers of election officials in various states. The NSA’s report squarely pins these hacking attempts on Russian military intelligence. That’s at odds with what Russia’s Vladimir Putin has said about earlier hacking charges. He’s flatly denied them and, more recently, suggested that “patriotic” state-sympathetic Russian hackers might be to blame. The Department of Justice announcement says the FBI acquired and executed a search warrant on Winner’s home as part of their investigation. During that search, she allegedly confessed to making a copy of the report, printing it, and mailing it. The Guardian is reporting that Winner is a former U.S. Air Force linguist who speaks at least four languages.
  • Trump tries to boost legislative agenda in Congress
    Trump tries to boost legislative agenda in Congress
    As President Donald Trump meets Tuesday with Republican leaders in the House and Senate, his legislative agenda continues to face struggles in the Congress, as GOP lawmakers look to jump start White House plans for major changes to the Obama health law, money to spur construction of new roads and bridges, a major tax reform proposal, and more. “The President will welcome Representatives and Senators to the White House to talk more about what’s next on the legislative agenda,” said spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Here’s what Congress will try to do – with a push from the White House: 1. Senate deal making on health care. The biggest item on the to-do list is in the Senate, where Republicans are still looking for a way to come to an agreement on a plan to make major changes in the Obama health law, as there were no hints that anything had changed during the recent 10 day break. “I don’t really have anything new to tell you,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). “My personal view is we’ve got til now to the Fourth of July to decide whether the votes are there or not,” said Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO). “We’re ready to land this airplane,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), referring to the GOP effort to repeal Obamacare. “It’s been in the air for seven years, and it’s time to come in for a landing.” But right now, it’s not clear if Republicans can cobble together fifty votes. GRAHAM says he doesn't think Republicans will pass a health care bill in 2017. 'I just don't think we can put it together among ourselves.' — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 5, 2017 2. Waiting on the details of a tax reform plan. The White House on Monday night made clear that we won’t see details of a Trump tax reform bill this summer. “Realistically, our expectation would probably be after Labor Day,” said White House Director of Legislative Affairs Marc Short, who told reporters that the White House wants to put together one Republican plan. “What we’re trying to avoid is to have a House bill, a Senate bill, and a White House bill,” Short said. Last week, President Trump said he was pleased with work on the tax bill. “Our tax bill is moving along in Congress and I believe it’s doing very well,” Mr. Trump said. But, right now, there is no bill, and according to the White House, we won’t have one for at least another three months. –@POTUS: 'Our tax bill is moving along in Congress and I believe it's doing very well.' pic.twitter.com/3ydxrv7cbN — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 1, 2017 3. Like tax reform, few details on infrastructure plan. This has been billed ‘Infrastructure Week” by the White House, as officials try to drum up interest and support in the President’s plans for new roads and bridges. But – like with tax reform – there is no infrastructure bill as yet in the House or Senate, or details from the White House, as officials say the specifics won’t be out for a few months. On Monday, Mr. Trump endorsed the idea of privatizing the nation’s Air Traffic Control system, a plan that was labeled “low hanging fruit” by a top adviser. But at this point, there still aren’t any details on how the President would fund a big boost in money for new roads and bridges – in fact, Mr. Trump’s own budget would cut $95 billion for road and bridge construction. 4. Work on 2018 spending bills remains in limbo. Congress has started hearings on next year’s budget, but no one knows how much money there will be to spend at this point. Federal law says Congress is supposed to approve an outline – the budget resolution – by April 15. Republicans still haven’t produced that plan, as the top line number for discretionary spending remains unclear. “We don’t have allocations yet,” said Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), as lawmakers in both the House and Senate wait to see where Republicans try to set spending levels for the Executive Branch in 2018. Because of the Congressional schedule, we pretty much already know that there will be stop gap budgets and maybe a year end Omnibus funding measure. Congress only has 43 scheduled work days between now and the end of the fiscal year. 5. Trump tries to use his powers of persuasion. With a dinner Tuesday night, and meetings with top Republicans in Congress earlier in the day, President Trump will certainly have the chance to make clear to Republicans that he wants action on a host of measures in the House and Senate. But as the above calendar shows – there isn’t that much time, especially when you take five weeks off during the summer. And when you add in major hearings on Russia, that also sucks some of the oxygen away. “There’s no doubt that keeping members focused on investigations detracts from our legislative agenda,” said Short, the White House legislative director. Right now, it’s clear the Trump agenda needs a jolt. Trump has grown impatient with the slow pace of his agenda. If he wants it to pass, he needs to learn how to negotiate & work with Congress — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) June 5, 2017 White House officials say they expect a “busy summer” in Congress on the Trump Agenda – stay tuned.
  • Sister of missing woman lost at sea accuses husband in disappearance
    Sister of missing woman lost at sea accuses husband in disappearance
    As a Boca Raton police officer watched, one of Isabella Hellman’s sisters called Lewis Bennett her killer. “Eventually, Lewis and I decided that it was best that he leave,” Boca Raton Officer J.P. Cohen wrote in a report about the standoff between Bennett and his missing wife’s family a week ago. Bennett left without incident. >> Read more trending news The scene was the latest development in the missing-at-sea case involving Hellmann, Bennett’s wife of three months and the mother of their 9-month-old daughter, which has spanned parts of the Caribbean to Australia, and has drawn world attention. The person at its center is nowhere to be found. Bennett, 40, a dual British-Australian citizen, has said the last time he saw Hellman, the suburban Delray Beach couple had just sailed from Cuba at about 5:30 p.m. May 14. They were in the final days of a weeks-long Caribbean trip. Bennett has told authorities he went below deck on their 37-foot catamaran at about 8 p.m. and was jolted awake around 1 a.m. May 15 by the vessel striking something. He said he came topside to find Hellmann gone and the boat taking on water about 30 miles west of Cay Sal in The Bahamas. Bennett was rescued, but after a four-day search, Hellmann was still unaccounted for. Police said that after Sunday’s incident, the officer reached out to a federal contact to advise him on the incident and learned of a federal investigation into the disappearance of Hellmann, a 41-year-old real-estate broker. >> Related: Missing woman lost at sea still puzzling authorities, husband questioned in disappearance The Coast Guard and the FBI have confirmed they are jointly conducting a “missing person investigation” into the disappearance. But neither agency has said specifically that it is targeting Bennett or even that it is investigating the possibility of foul play. Neither Bennett nor Hellmann’s family has responded to numerous inquiries for comment. Read more here.
  • A look into John Neumann Jr.’s past before workplace shooting
    A look into John Neumann Jr.’s past before workplace shooting
    A look into the background of John Neumann Jr. reveals some serious past allegations of violence before he shot and killed five people Monday morning at Fiamma Inc. in Orange County. Neumann was a veteran who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1999.  Sheriff Jerry Demings said he was a loner with no known family in Orlando and was fired from Fiamma in April. A search warrant has been issued for investigators to go into Neumann's home. Court documents reveal a fellow Fiamma employee, who 9 Investigates is not identifying for his protection, attempted to file an injunction against Neumann for repeated violence and stalking. The man told the Orange County judge that Neumann began “threatening his life… as well as his family, while getting physical, all while a supervisor was out to lunch.” Three months later, the same employee told the judge, “Out of the blue Neumann attacks, ambushes him from behind some bushes while he calmly rode his bike home from work.” The man also said Neumann, “starts punching him violently in the back of the head… and attempts to strangle him during a struggle.” The person who filed the injunctions was not one of Neumann’s victims. A spokesperson for the Orange County Clerk of Courts told 9 Investigates that the man decided in May that he wanted to voluntarily dismiss the injunction for repeat violence and the court determined there weren't enough facts supporting the injunction for stalking. Eyewitness News obtained mug shots dating back to 1995. Neumann was charged with driving under the influence, habitual offender of driving on a suspended license, theft and resisting an officer without violence. His last arrest was in 2010 for drug possession, leaving the scene of an accident and driving on a suspended license.
  • Woman who encouraged boyfriend’s suicide on trial; judge to decide
    Woman who encouraged boyfriend’s suicide on trial; judge to decide
    A Massachusetts woman accused of encouraging her boyfriend to commit suicide via text messages, waived her right to a jury trial Monday in a Bristol County courtroom. Michelle Carter, now 20, opted to allow the judge to hear the testimony and decide her fate on an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the suicide death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III. Roy was found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in his pick-up truck in Fairhaven, Conn., in July of 2014. Carter, then 17, had sent him numerous text messages, including, “If you want it as bad as you say you do it’s time to do it today,” and “When are you going to do it?” >> Read more trending news This is a high-profile case in a public sense, but to the legal world, it is a potentially groundbreaking one. There is no law in Massachusetts that says verbal encouragement of suicide is a crime. Attorney Peter Ellikan is a Defense Attorney and Spokesperson for the Massachusetts Bar Association. He said lawyers and legal scholars are paying attention to this case for one main reason. “At the moment, there's really no law on the books in Massachusetts about whether somebody can encourage somebody to commit suicide or not,” Ellikan said. Prosecutors said that at the time of his death in 2014, the 18-year-old Roy and Carter were in a relationship and that she eventually sent him text messages supporting his plan to commit suicide. One of the allegations involves Carter communicating with Roy as he was trying to asphyxiate himself with vehicle exhaust. >> Related: girl who texted boyfriend urging suicide must stand trial, judge rules “He allegedly walked out of the car where he was committing suicide, was having second thoughts about it ... Was scared about the whole thing ... And she allegedly encouraged him to step back in,” Ellikan said. Carter's attorneys will likely argue the Plainville woman broke no law and was exercising her right to free speech. Plus, she was a juvenile, just 17, at the time. But Ellikan says the toughest task facing the defense is to change the perception of Michelle Carter. “I think the main challenge for the defense is to make this person, so unlikable in the public, to somehow show a human side to her and show something about her that is, indeed, likable.” If convicted on the charge, Carter could face up to 20 years in prison.
