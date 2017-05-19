RALEIGH, N.C. - American Airlines flight 1889 from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Hartford, Connecticut, made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Friday due to a strong electrical odor on board, according to
Raleigh-Durham International Airport officials.
The plane landed safely, but medical assistance was requested for nine people, WRAL reported.
Three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital, while six others were examined by medical responders and declined to go to the hospital.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself