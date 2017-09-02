Listen Live
National
Editorial: I'm new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit
Editorial: I’m new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit

Editorial: I’m new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit
Photo Credit: P A Thompson/Getty Images
Texas flag blowing in the wind

Editorial: I’m new to the state, but I can vouch for Texas grit

By: Robert Dean, Austin American-Statesman

I’m not a Texan. I don’t adore the Lone Star State. I’m a transplant who’s lived in Austin for the last four years. I can’t name the state fish, I don’t understand the thing with mums at homecoming, and I think chicken fried steak sucks. I don’t care about “Friday Night Lights.”

But I married into a Texas family. A Texas family with crazy deep roots. My wife is a direct descendant from the Texas Revolution. Through my marriage, I get a front row seat to all things that filter through the Texas lens. I’ve learned a lot about bluebonnets and Whataburger. I know the difference between casual allegiance with Texas colleges, what it really means to be a Longhorn, and the difference between good salsa and crap that came out of a jar.

>> Read more trending news

If there’s one lesson I’ve learned as an outsider looking in, it’s that there’s a sense of purpose to these people like I’ve never seen. A central passion runs through Texans unlike any other American identity. Pride percolates here. It’s something people who aren’t from Texas just can’t grasp. We may have a docile sense of civic pride for our hometowns, but nothing like this state demands of its residents.

The Texas flag flies as high as the American flag, while the state Capitol is just a smidgen taller than the U.S. Capitol because -- well, it’s Texas. There are Texas flags on everything. And folks all over this huge collection of miles expect a reverential obsession from those who choose to take up this address, if only for a while.

INSIGHT: 5 things to know about the Ike Dike, a surge barrier for Texas coast

That sense of purpose and absolute unwillingness to bend in their pride is why Texas will only become stronger in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Before Texas, I spent seven years in New Orleans, a place that knows about heartbreak and flooding. To love New Orleans is to love the city. But a New Orleanian ain’t much of a Louisianan, despite them being hand in hand. They’re two different cultures. But here, even if you’re from the Panhandle or live along the Gulf of Mexico, you still adore this state and will bond together under that flag, that symbol.

COMMENTARY: Why didn’t families evacuate before Harvey? It’s not cheap.

Typically, cities talk smack on one another, and the outlying country towns don’t want anything to do with the big cities and their completely different personalities. There are liberals and conservatives, cowboys and city slickers, white folks, brown folks, black folks and every shade in between wearing cowboy boots. This place has many stories, many sides to the dice.

Harvey took many lives. It dumped acres of water onto the streets of Houston, decimated Rockport, and flooded Galveston and cities and towns across southeast Texas. But Texas will lick its wounds. Texas will come back bigger and better, and brighter and with more Texas-ness than you can imagine. Texans cannot allow for their diamonds to go unpolished. The thought of a place in Texas where local culture dies just doesn’t feel right. There are no places where the roads are unfinished, or the buildings lie in ruins – that would go against everything these people have known their whole lives: This land is precious and it is our birthright.

While the business end of Texas was getting relief in order, the citizens acted. Mosques opened their doors in the face of those who’ve judged them. Black folks huddled on cots next to those who might have dropped an N word only a week prior. White folks learned that a man of color will save their bacon when it’s close to the fire. Unknown neighbors from hours away grabbed jet skis and fishing boats to form unstoppable convoys.

H-E-B and Buc-ee’s, two Texas brand giants, came to the rescue, offering shelter, food, showers, and support. Mattress Mack, a Houston mattress maven, opened his warehouses so folks could get a good night’s rest. The people here know a love that moves deeper than their sense of pride – it’s a calling of purpose.

You cannot count Texas out. There’s no other state in our union that could handle this hurricane. New York has taken its lumps. New Orleans knows what loss feels like, but this is a monster named Harvey that we’ve never seen before. Who better to challenge Harvey head-on than Texas? They’ll do it wearing an Astros cap and with a twisted smile, daring that water to take a piece of the land they love so much.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Trump considering move to end trade agreement with South Korea
    Trump considering move to end trade agreement with South Korea
    Continuing to push against other nations over trade deals that he feels are unfair to American workers, President Donald Trump confirmed on Saturday that he has been speaking to top aides about ending a trade agreement with South Korea, and that he may make that move as early as next week. Asked during a stop in Texas – where he seeing damage from Hurricane Harvey – if he was talking with advisers about such a move regarding South Korea, Mr. Trump said yes. “I am,” the President said during a Saturday stop in Houston. “It is very much on my mind.” Trump administration weighs withdrawal from South Korea trade pact https://t.co/roXqPhZSbq — WSJ Europe (@WSJeurope) September 3, 2017 Foreign policy experts quickly panned the idea, with news of the possible trade tiff with South Korea coming amid lingering tensions with North Korea, which has made more and more noise in recent days again about its nuclear weapons program. “Pulling out of US-S. Korea trade pact a truly bad idea,” said foreign policy expert Richard Haass, who argued it would weaken the U.S. alliance with South Korea at a crucial time. On Saturday, North Korean state media claimed that Kim Jong Un had personally inspected a hydrogen bomb being loaded onto a long range missile. The President’s trade threat drew an immediate rebuke from Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE). Historically, American agriculture has been the most consistent advocate for free trade. @BenSasse of Nebraska in this tradition. https://t.co/0GWbnuwK1H — Walter Russell Mead (@wrmead) September 2, 2017 “The President and Nebraska have a basic disagreement about trade,” Sasse said in a written statement. “His Administration holds 18th-century views of trade as a zero-sum game,” Sasse added. “I side with our farmers and ranchers who are feeding the world now.” While Mr. Trump has made changing trade agreements central to his plans in the Oval Office, such talk has faced criticism not only from agriculture, but also general business interests, as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other groups have urged the President not to terminate agreements with Korea, or the NAFTA trade deal with Canada and Mexico. “We need to open markets abroad in order to support our businesses and create jobs here at home,” the Chamber argued in a public campaign rolled out earlier this summer. The #FacesofTrade: We tell the story of how #trade and #NAFTA benefit Americans https://t.co/n3Dl6ZMS8W pic.twitter.com/HYDjwURuqE — U.S. Chamber (@USChamber) September 2, 2017 But for Mr. Trump – and a lot of his supporters – the issue is one of fairness, as critics of the Korean trade deal believe that South Korea gets the edge on U.S. workers and industries. The President could trigger a six month withdrawal from the pact, which would then likely bring about higher tariffs from both countries on certain products, making those more expensive, and less able to compete in the marketplace.
  • Nevada to use fentanyl as execution drug in death penalty cases
    Nevada to use fentanyl as execution drug in death penalty cases
    Nevada will begin using fentanyl as a means to execute criminals who have been sentenced to death.  >> Read more trending news Fentanyl will be part of a drug cocktail that includes sedative diazepam, commonly sold as valium, and the muscle relaxer cisatrcurium, CNN reported. Fentanyl has been the drug central in the rise of deaths in the opioid crisis that’s hit the U.S. and the Dayton, Ohio, area, which has been affected more than any region in the country. Josh Bloom, a senior director at the American Council on Science and Health, who has no position on the death penalty, said the cocktail was humane, but ironic.  “You got something that’s killing hundreds of people a day across the United States,” Bloom said, according to CNN. “And you got prisons who can’t get death penalty drugs, so they’re turning to the drug that’s killing hundreds of people across the United States.” The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the social justice system, said medical professionals have said the new injection cocktail doesn’t make sense. “You don’t need valium if you have fentanyl,” Susi Vassallo of New York University said to TMP writer Maurice Chammah. She was one of several medical professionals quoted by The Marshall Project, questioning the drug selection. States have struggled to find execution drugs after pharmaceutical companies stopped manufacturing them.  Read more at CNN.
  • Clean the World Foundation donates kits to help victims of Hurricane Harvey
    Clean the World Foundation donates kits to help victims of Hurricane Harvey
    Clean the World Foundation in Orlando is gearing up to provide relief hygiene kits to the victims in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.   Over 300 volunteers have shown up since Thursday to assist in putting together kits. Many more are expected over the course of the next few days, but more volunteers are needed.   Another vital way to help is to provide financial assistance. The donations will go to purchasing supplies for the kits and to ship them out to areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.   Clean the world has already sent over 12,000 kits out to Houston. The goal is to send over 60,000 kits by Wednesday.   To those who want to volunteer, the volunteer center will be open with special hours on the following remaining days:    -Tuesday, September 5th from 8AM to 5PM  -Wednesday, September 6th TBD    For more information on how you can help, visit the website at:  https://cleantheworld.org/hurricane-harvey-relief/
  • Georgia military vet ambushed, killed by masked men inside his garage
    Georgia military vet ambushed, killed by masked men inside his garage
    Police are searching for three men who shot and killed a disabled Marine veteran in Stone Mountain, Georgia, early Friday. Police said that Phillip Lamar Davis, 47, was getting ready to take his wife to work around 6 a.m. Friday when he opened the garage door and three masked men came from the side and ambushed them. >> Read more trending news Police believe the men’s intent was a home invasion. When they confronted the couple, police say Davis tried to protect his wife and push them away, sparking a struggle, during which Davis was shot. His wife took off and ran to a neighbor’s house to call for help. “She was just screaming, ‘There's gunshots, there's gunshots. Get here right now,’” the wife’s sister, Daphne Sinclair, said. “She heard the gunshots and she ran to a neighbor’s house saying, ‘Call 911.’” The home invaders took off empty-handed. Police brought in K-9 units to help search for the men. “We are trying to track scents of the suspects to see which directions they may have gone,” DeKalb County Police spokesperson Shiera Campbell said. Family members said the couple were high school sweethearts and got married a little over a year ago. “Like they say, you never think it’s going to happen to your family, but it did,” Lorenzo Sinclair, the wife’s father, said. Sinclair said they want to see the men behind this attack brought to justice.
  • After being downgraded, Irma is again a major hurricane 
    After being downgraded, Irma is again a major hurricane 
    As of 10 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Irma is once again a Category 3 storm, after being downgraded Friday morning.   The National Hurricane Center said Irma has maximum winds of 120 miles per hour and has taken a westward turn.   While attention remains on Texas and the destruction left by Hurricane Harvey, powerful Hurricane Irma is intensifying in the open Atlantic and poses a major threat to the Caribbean and potentially to the United States next week.   With the storm still five days away from the outermost Caribbean islands, there is still a lot of uncertainty about where it will go.
