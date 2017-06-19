Listen Live
National
Drone nearly collides with medical chopper with patient on board
Drone nearly collides with medical chopper with patient on board

Drone nearly collides with medical chopper with patient on board
Drone nearly collides with medical chopper with patient on board

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -  Dangerous drone operators are breaking the law in Memphis. 

A recent incident almost caused an accident involving two medical helicopters with young patients on board trying to get to the hospital. 

There are laws and regulations in place to make sure everyone stays safe in the air but local pilots are seeing a growing trend of recreational drone operators breaking those laws and flying drones in areas in which they shouldn't. It’s putting lives in danger. 

Pilot Erik Bratton is the safety director at Hospital Wing, a nonprofit air medical transport service. He was working last Monday when two choppers with child patients were trying to land at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and spotted a nearby drone. 

“We don't normally look for airborne hazards. Drones are usually small. They're not lit. They don't have any communication ability,” said Bratton. 

Here's what Bratton said happened the night of June 12. The first chopper was coming in from the west and landed on Le Bonheur's helipad. Shortly after, the pilot spotted a drone and, for safety reasons, could not take off. That forced the second chopper to land six blocks south at a different helipad. 

An ambulance had to then take the patient back to Le Bonheur, wasting precious minutes. Bratton said the drone was hovering under the aircraft as it approached. Drone operators with little knowledge of when and where drones can fly presents two threats. 

One is obvious: a mid-air collision. “It could bring the aircraft down catastrophically. It could be a chain of events that starts this really uncontrollable at that point,” Bratton said. The second threat is a diversion, which is what happened last Monday. “For a critical patient, say they're coming in as a trauma going to Regional One, your Level I trauma center in the area. Well that can mean life or death,” said Bratton. 

The laws and regulations concerning drones are still evolving. 

In May of this year, a federal appeals court struck down the Federal Aviation Administration's requirement that hobby drones be registered. Legislation was recently introduced that would give state and local authorities the power to regulate hobbyists. 

The ongoing issue over where drones can fly will also be debated in the bill. In the meantime, pilots such as Bratton will have to keep a better watch for the unknown. 

“Even if you don't have to register, it doesn't alleviate the fact that you have to follow the rules,” he said. 

Congressional committees are scheduled to start considering the FAA Reauthorization Bill later this month.

Hospital Wing is developing an educational program to educate new drone owners. You can see its information here

To see a list of the rules hobbyists must follow, click here. 

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Otto Warmbier dies from injuries sustained in N. Korea prison
    Otto Warmbier dies from injuries sustained in N. Korea prison
    Otto Warmbier, 22, of Wyoming, Ohio, has died from injuries sustained during detainment in North Korea.  >> Read more trending news University of Cincinnati Medical Center released a statement on behalf of Fred and Cindy Warmbier, Monday afternoon.  “It is our sad duty to report that our son, Otto Warmbier, has completed his journey home. Surrounded by his loving family, Otto died today at 2:20 p.m.  It would be easy at a moment like this to focus on all that we lost future time that won't be spent with a warm, engaging, brilliant young man whose curiosity and enthusiasm for life knew no bounds. But we choose to focus on the time we were given to be with this remarkable person. You can tell from the outpouring of emotion from the communities that he touched Wyoming, Ohio and the University of Virginia to name just two that the love for Otto went well beyond his immediate family.  We would like to thank the wonderful professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who did everything they could for Otto. Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.  When Otto returned to Cincinnati late on June 13th he was unable to speak, unable to see and unable to react to verbal commands. He looked very uncomfortable almost anguished. Although we would never hear his voice again, within a day the countenance of his face changed he was at peace. He was home and we believe he could sense that.  We thank everyone around the world who has kept him and our family in their thoughts and prayers. We are at peace and at home too.” The family thanked the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treating him but said, “Unfortunately, the awful torturous mistreatment our son received at the hands of the North Koreans ensured that no other outcome was possible beyond the sad one we experienced today.” They said they were choosing to focus on the time they were given with their “warm, engaging, brilliant” son instead of focusing on what they had lost. Warmbier was sentenced to 15 years in prison with hard labor in North Korea, convicted of subversion after he tearfully confessed he had tried to steal a propaganda banner. The University of Virginia student was held for more than 17 months and medically evacuated from North Korea last week. Doctors said he returned with severe brain damage, but it wasn’t clear what caused it. Parents Fred and Cindy Warmbier told The Associated Press in a statement the day of his release that they wanted “the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime ” and expressed relief he had been returned to “finally be with people who love him.” He was taken by Medivac to Cincinnati, where he grew up in suburban Wyoming. He was salutatorian of his 2013 class at the highly rated high school, and was on the soccer team among other activities. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Toddler survives 6 story fall from apartment window with just bruised arm 
    Toddler survives 6 story fall from apartment window with just bruised arm 
    A 2-year-old New York girl miraculously survived a fall from a sixth-floor apartment window, walking away from the life-threatening ordeal with just a bruised arm. >> Read more trending news The girl’s mother told CBS New York that her daughter, identified as Audrianna Dzyuba, often sat on the window sill in their sixth-floor apartment in the Bronx, but that the window was always shut and locked. However, on Friday evening, a teenage cousin opened the window and briefly left the room, according to CBS. The girl apparently climbed up on the sill and tumbled out the open window, landing on a metal awning below. A woman in a second-floor apartment was able to grab the girl off the awning. The toddler was taken for medical treatment, but was pronounced just fine.
  • Man barricaded in Winter Garden home surrenders
    Man barricaded in Winter Garden home surrenders
    A felon barricaded himself inside a Winter Garden home prompting a SWAT standoff just after noon Monday, Orange County deputies said. Winter Garden police said that deputies were serving a warrant when Eddie Lewis Darby, Jr. barricaded himself inside a home on the 1100 block of Lincoln Terrace. Three children were also in the home. “This was a very delicate situation,” explained Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jane Watrel.  Deputies said the man surrendered peacefully after six hours. No one was injured. Darby was apparently trying to avoid arrest. He was scheduled to be sent to jail for 15 years for a prior conviction, according to Watrel.
  • London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    London mosque terror attack: What we know now
    One person is dead and 10 others were wounded after a van crashed into a crowd of pedestrians outside a London mosque, The Associated Press reports.  >> PHOTOS: Van plows into crowd outside London mosque in apparent terror attack >> Read more trending news >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • 53 year-old Osceola County man arrested for child abuse, lewd behavior
    53 year-old Osceola County man arrested for child abuse, lewd behavior
    The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man for committing sexual battery and lewd acts on a 15 year-old girl. Capt. Jacob Ruiz says they arrested Harold Earnst, 53, back on June 16 and charged whim with sexual battery of a victim under 18 years-old, attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a person under 12 years of age, lewd and lascivious battery victim 12-16 years old (three counts), lewd and lascivious exhibition, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and transmission of material harmful to minors to a minor by electronic device. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says their Child Protection ATeam assisted in the investigation, which began with a sexual battery report on June 11.
