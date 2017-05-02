Driver survives when car crashes under school bus

A driver in Mississippi is amazingly alive after crashing his car, not into, but under a stopped school bus.

The 27-year-old driver, who was not identified, crawled from the wreckage before emergency crews arrived, WCBI reported.

The car was wedged under the back of the bus, with the bus’ back bumper in the area where the driver’s seat would have been.

Car Crashes Under Columbus School Bus, Driver Survives https://t.co/Z7lqCFeDgj pic.twitter.com/Wi0CXPBKY3 — WCBI News (@WCBINEWS) May 1, 2017

The driver had facial injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

There was only one student and the driver on the bus, neither of whom were injured.

Police told WCBI that it appears that the driver fell asleep driving home from work, but the crash is still under investigation.

It took several hours to get the car removed from under the bus.

