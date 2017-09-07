Driver hit, killed by own street sweeper

A driver was hit and killed by his own street sweeper early Thursday, officials said.

A witness told WSBTV.com the driver of the sweeper had equipment issues and pulled into a QuikTrip on Pleasant Hill Road and Club Drive.

>> Read more trending news

The driver was partially pinned between the hydraulic arm and the hopper of the truck, the news station reported.

The vehicle was still running when it was found by a construction worker.

Investigators believe the man was attempting to identify or correct a mechanical issue at the time of the incident.

Watch: OSHA now on a the scene where person was killed in #Gwinnett street sweeper accident at QT -https://t.co/dhruzDmd15 pic.twitter.com/deRsGOmN0b — John Spink (@johnjspink) September 7, 2017

Gwinnett firefighters freed the driver, who has been removed from the scene. His name has not been released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is on the scene of the deadly incident.

OSHA now on scene of fatal street sweeper accident FD: "driver was partially pinned between the hydraulic arm & the hopper of truck @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/SDceqHim12 — Liz Artz (@LizArtzWSB) September 7, 2017

The street sweeper belongs to Rhino Services in Coweta County. The company declined to comment.