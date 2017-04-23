Doritos sends dates to prom in helicopters

NEWTON, Kansas - Four teens got the chauffeured experience of a lifetime when they were taken to their prom by helicopter.
Shaedon Wedel asked his friend Carson Wittmann’s sister, Carli, who has Down syndrome, to prom. He wore a custom Doritos T-shirt and tweets of the video plea to his prospective prom date caught the attention of the chip maker last month.
Can't wait for prom with this sweet gal 🎈😁 pic.twitter.com/z3Lc66YRW3— Shaedon Wedel (@shardonwedel) March 17, 2017
So Doritos sent two red helicopters to pick up Wedel and Carli as well as Carson and his date Saturday. A Wisconsin couple sent Carli a fancy evening gown so she could complete her dream of being Cinderella.
Remember the #promposal that warmed our hearts? It's PROM night! @Doritos (+many others) making it extra awesome for @shardonwedel & Carlie😍 pic.twitter.com/GTdQaGsjEP— Deedee Sun (@KWCHDeedee) April 23, 2017
“This is absolutely amazing, this is so cool,” Wedel told the Kansas City Star. “Such a cool experience. Especially to do it with her though: to be able to have her this happy, it’s all I wanted.”
Doritos also gave Carli a year supply of chips.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself