A Texas State University student called her mother a cougar after the mother posed with at least four members of the school’s football team in photos that went viral.

Avery Foster, an incoming freshman at Texas State posted screenshots of text messages with her mother Monday on Twitter.

“My mom dropped me off today for college freshman orientation and she sends me this,” Foster wrote.

The messages show pictures of Foster’s mother posing with the players, throwing up the university’s hand sign and pretending to be tackled.

“I made some friends. Don’t wait up!” Foster’s mother wrote.



My mom dropped me off today for College freshman orientation and she sends me this... #TXST21 pic.twitter.com/etJhflZrE0 — Avery Leilani (@Avery_Leilani) June 20, 2017

According to KVUE, Avery later found out parents of students were invited to eat dinner on the school’s football field, where some players were practicing. School officials told parents anyone who took a silly picture at the school would be entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship for their child.

“A lot of people were trying to hide that they were taking selfies with the football players in the background,” Foster said, according to KSAT. “My mom decided she wasn't going to hide trying to take a picture, so she went straight up to the football players and asked for pictures.”

Foster’s tweet of her mother’s photos was liked more than 450,000 times on Twitter as of Friday morning.

One of the football players responded to Foster’s tweet, saying, “Let’s do breakfast. Bring your mom.”

The scholarship winner will be announced in August, KVUE reported.