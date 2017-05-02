Don't be fooled by this viral Ivanka Trump photo

On Saturday, President Donald Trump invited Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, a controversial figure, to the White House.

By Sunday, a picture of first daughter Ivanka Trump posing on a billboard for a Trump property in the Philippines went viral:

"Assistant to POTUS models in an ad for POTUS's new Tower in Mainla. President of Philippines just got WH invite," Peter Brack captioned the tweet, which appears to have been deleted.

Accusations of a conflict of interest between American foreign relations and Trump’s businesses flew.

While Trump, members of his family and members of his administration have faced scrutiny for either blatant or seemingly indirect violations of the ethics laws set before presidential administrations, a spokesperson for the Trump Organization provided a statement to denounce the picture as old: “This is an old photo. The developer of Trump Tower in Manila has confirmed that this particular billboard was removed several years ago.”

The image appears to be an AFP photo from 2012.

The Ivanka billboard in the Philippines folks are tweeting appears to be from July 2012. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) May 1, 2017

A simple reverse image search shows that Ivanka Trump Philippines billboard ad is a Getty Images photo from 2012. pic.twitter.com/Ql8BCxSPup — Ashley Rae (@Communism_Kills) May 1, 2017

